Research on China's PVP (Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone) Industry, 2013-2017: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- There are more than a dozen PVP manufacturers in China, and the total production capacity is more than 20,000 tons; in 2012, the output was about 11,200 tons, increased by 180% compares with 2007, of which, more than 30% of the products are used to exports. It is can be seen from the statistics of production capacity and output that the actual PVP production capacity is already in the overcapacity state. At the same time, some China's products cannot reach the quality requirements of some industries, and nearly 20% of China's PVP consumption needs to be imported.



In 2012, China's PVP demand volume was nearly 10,082 tons and the demand mainly come from medicine, everyday chemicals and office supplies. Due to the development of downstream industries, the PVP consumption will continue to maintain a rapid growth, but the oversupply situation will continue.



Huidian Research releases Research on China's PVP (Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone) Industry, 2013-2017, which conducts depth market research on the PVP market in the following aspects: market scale, supply and demand, market competitions, business performance of key enterprises upstream and downstream of the industry chain and industrial forecast. This report provides the enterprises with decision-making references.



Table Of Contents



1. PVP Industry

2. Development Backgrounds of China's PVP Industry

3. Global PVP Market

4. China's PVP Market

5. Competitiveness of China's PVP Enterprises

6. Prospect and Development Forecast of PVP Industry from 2011 to 2012



To know more about this reports, please visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/research-on-chinas-pvp-polyvinyl-pyrrolidone-industry-2013-2017-report.html



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.