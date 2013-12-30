Research On: Global Big Data Market, Trends and Forecast in the Retail Sector 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Global Big Data Market In The Retail Sector 2014-2018



Global Big Data market in the Retail sector to grow at a CAGR of 33.14 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the exponential growth in data stored in the Retail sector.



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The Global Big Data market in the Retail sector has also been witnessing that social media remains a major source of data. However, the lack of talented professionals to manage big data could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Big Data Market in the Retail Sector 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Oracle Corp., and Teradata Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 1010data Inc., Accenture plc, Attivio Inc., Cloudera Inc., EMC Corp., Hortonworks Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., MongoDB Inc., MarkLogic Inc., Microsoft Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Definition of Big Data

6.2 Big Data in the Retail Sector

6.3 Applications of Big Data in Retail Sector

6.3.1 Supply chain and procurement

6.3.2 Merchandising

6.3.3 Operations

6.3.4 Sales and Marketing

6.3.5 Customer Service

6.4 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



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