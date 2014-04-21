Research on Indian Wine Market Forecast to 2018 Industry Size, Shares, Research Trends, Analysis, Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Indian Wine Market Forecast to 2018" to its huge collection of research reports.



Over the past five years (2008-09 to 2012-13), the Indian Wine Market has been showing a steady growth. The demand of both the domestic and foreign wines has been growing day by day. There is enough room for each and every wine brand, be it Indian or foreign, in the Indian market as the market has registered a significant percentage of growth in both volume and value terms in recent years.



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The strong economic growth of the last few years and increasing wine culture among the new wealthy Indian middle class combined with a greater exposure to western lifestyle has created hunger for different categories of wines.



In order to help manufacturers and exporters to better understand the Indian wine market, IBNA Research, a division of Indian Business News Agency (IBNA), has launched a new market research report titled “Indian Wine Market Forecast to 2018”.



Indian Wine Market Forecast to 2018 is a comprehensive research that contains detail statistics, in-depth analysis, and quality research on Indian wine market. This report is unique in its collection of highly relevant data, from legislation and imports to pricing levels, analyses of market share, market growth and more.



The report starts with an introduction of India's demographic and macro-economic indicators, including focus on Indian Cities for Growth.



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Chapter Two of the report discusses the production of different varieties of grapes and wines in India, including data on production. The chapter provides the information needed to understand the dynamics of wine industry in the country.



Chapter Three explains government regulations, policies on wine. The chapter brings the rules and regulations for imported wine and their impact on the wine industry in India. It also provides the policy and regulations on wine in the major wine producing and consuming states in India.



Chapter Four covers duties and taxes on wine, including detail discussion on tax rates imposed by the central government as well as the state governments.



Chapter Five provides lists of retail prices of different brands of wines in the major Indian states as well as it provides a comparative prices of different brands in India. The chapter discusses the mechanism of formation of retail price of wine in the country.



Chapter Six highlights the Indian consumer income grouping, consumer classes, their characteristics, behavior and preferences. The chapter will help the foreign wine companies to understand the mental makeup of the Indian consumers.



Chapter Seven compiles details import and export statistics on wine from 2008-09 to 2012-13. The chapter provides contact information of major importers and exporters of wine in India. The chapter also provides country wise detail statistics on wine import and export.



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Chapter Eight provides elaborate coverage of Indian wine market. Providing detail statistics, the chapter analyses the market size, market growth and market share. The chapter categorizes Indian wine market into four segments such as Sparkling Wine, Still Wine (Premium), Still Wine (Cheap) and Other Wines to provide a detailed overview of past and present performance, both in value and volume terms, of each segment. The segment-wise future outlook has been given in the report which will help readers to identify the future growth spots and the market target. The chapter also covers elaborate analysis of the 20 wine companies, to help clients understand the market, its structure and progress in the coming years. The future of wine market in India is discussed in this chapter.



Chapter Nine explains the in-depth analysis of the distribution of wine in the Indian market, provides detail structure of the wine distribution system in the country, supply chain scenario, and more. The chapter also provides contact information of major wine suppliers, distributors, retailers, wine clubs and above all 200 three star, four star, and five star hotels who source bulk quantity of wine directly from the importers or import directly from the foreign wine manufacturers.



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Chapter Ten highlights various marketing networks existing in the Indian market as well as provides information about market communications and its various forms like trade shows, exhibitions, advertisement and other forms of communications.



If you are in the wine industry take a look on the Table of Content and the Tables & Figures that are provided with this description and we are sure that you will benefit greatly from the information compiled in "Indian Wine Market Forecast to 2018".



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