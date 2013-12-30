Research On: Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2014-2018: Now at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2014-2018



Global Industrial Wireless Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 15.68 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for remote monitoring. The Global Industrial Wireless Automation market has also been witnessing growth driven by recent developments in wireless technology. However, the reliability and security of wireless

devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and Europe regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Wireless Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., and CISCO Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Global IWSN Market Standards

6.4 Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market - Process Industry

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market - Discrete Industry

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market by Product 2013-2018

8. Market Segmentation by End-users

8.1 Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market by End-users 2013-2018

8.2 Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market in Oil and Gas

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast



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