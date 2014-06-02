Research on IT Security Market in Poland 2014-2018: Market Analysis and Development Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The IT security market in Poland has entered a period of expansion and is quickly on its way to becoming an integral part of the technological support structure for all types of businesses in all sectors of the economy. From retail to healthcare to manufacturing and providing financial services, the ties to technology are vital, and corporate and customer data must be protected. As a result, IT security is quickly becoming a top priority, which is good news for providers on the Polish market.



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Take a deeper look at this market by reviewing PMRs new publication, IT security market in Poland 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2018. This report examines the current value and expected growth of the market, points out important industry trends and predicts their impact on the expansion of the market, its key segments and continually emerging, new sub-segments.



Perhaps the most outstanding feature of this document is its inclusion of interviews with IT security product and service providers that reveal inside information about specific product and service offerings, market operations and activities and corporate positions of the market leading companies. Also important to businesspeople with interests in this market are the unique data describing its value and recent growth as evidenced by new segments as they are developed according to customer demand and quickly advancing technology and detailed descriptions of valuable product portfolios.



The report traces the development of the market from the initial services offered to meet the data protection requirements of high-level clients to the expanding search for the most effective solutions available. It provides exclusive data on the value of the entire IT security market, its hardware, software and IT services segments and newly emerging sub-segments that will continue to fuel market growth over the coming five years.



Forecasts are also an integral part of this document. It furnishes details on the predicted expansion of this market from 2014-2018, the plans of leading IT security providers to add new solutions to their portfolios and their preparations to react to the evolving needs of their customers.



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IT security market in Poland 2014 Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2018 is a truly unique reference document. It is valuable to providers in the location of new clients, the development of new products and services, estimation of product and service demand in this market and in evaluation of the positions of the top providers of IT security products and services in the overall market and in its chief segments and sub-segments.



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