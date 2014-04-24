Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Latin America Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017 - Mexico and Brazil to Lead Growth



". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



The industry research report on "Latin America Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017 - Mexico and Brazil to Lead Growth” gives a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceutical industry past, present and future outlook. The report discusses Mexico and Brazil markets with outlook to 2017. Statistics include functional food, functional beverages and dietary supplements market size and competitive analysis. Additionally the sub-segments of the industry, ongoing trends and developments, import and export scenario, government regulations and impact are provided in the research publication.



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Latin America is a rapidly emerging market for nutraceuticals in the world with a growing trend of health and wellness across the different economies. The region has been presenting immense growth opportunities for several market players over the years, owing to Latin America’s favorable economic growth and rising disposable incomes. The marketers operating in one country in this region often expand to other geographic markets as well, led by the similarities in the social environment.



Latin America nutraceuticals industry recorded revenues worth USD ~ million in 2012, increasing from USD ~ million in 2006. Mexico and Brazil have been the largest markets for nutraceuticals in Latin America contributed shares of ~% and ~% in the revenues respectively in 2012. The high obesity rates prevailing in these countries have fueled the market for healthy food and nutritional supplements over the years. Apart from these, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina and Chile are other emerging markets where the trend of consumption of nutraceuticals is steadily gaining popularity.



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The data, analysis and reliable forecasts presented in this report are valuable to those who wish to explore the competitive landscape of the market for dietary supplements in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. They will find the product categorizations and specific forecasts for market growth in each country especially helpful when estimating demand and planning the growth of an existing business to the end of the decade.Dietary supplements market in CIS countries 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2018 is a comprehensive information source for manufacturers and distributors as they consider entering this market and decide which country offers the most desirable market conditions. The information gained by reviewing this report aids in the expansion of product portfolios and in the launch of new businesses. It aids investment services providers in the search for new opportunities in CIS markets and helps keep manufacturers current with labelling and advertising regulatory policies and other regulatory issues. For the answers to these and many other questions about the history, conditions, current status and growth prospects for this market, be sure to obtain a copy of Dietary supplements market in CIS countries 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2018. This report, prepared by experienced analysts and market observers at PMR, lists the main categories of products and reveals the top sellers and leading producers in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.



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Throughout Latin America, dietary supplements are commonly registered as prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs or food supplements. For example, in Brazil, Peru and Venezuela, the vitamins and minerals supplements are regarded as drugs and are sold without prescriptions when their levels exceed the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA), otherwise they are treated as the food category. On the other hand, in Mexico, several vitamin and mineral supplements brands have been switched in terms of classification from food supplement to OTC, or prescribed drugs to OTC. This has created a dynamic advertising and education atmosphere as manufacturers can make claims and invest in advertising for supplements and OTC drugs.



The market for functional food and beverages has showcased a continued dominance in the overall market proceeds of nutraceuticals in the Latin American region. Fortified food and drinks market in Latin America was valued at USD ~ million in 2012 and captured a share of ~% in the total revenues. The market has grown at an annualized rate of ~% over the period of 2007-2012, rising from USD ~million in 2007. The revenue of the nutraceuticals industry in the third largest regional market is expected to register rapid increase on the basis of strong macroeconomic foundations.



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Key Topics covered in the report



The market size of the Latin America, Mexico and Brazil nutraceuticals industry on the basis of revenues

Market segmentation of the Latin America Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of types of products and benefits derived

Market segmentation of the Latin America Dietary supplements market on the basis of geography and distribution channels

Market Share of major players in Latin America Dietary supplements market

Market segmentation of the Mexico and Brazil Nutraceuticals industry on the basis of types of products

Market segmentation of the Functional Food and Beverages on the basis of product form in Mexico and Brazil

Market size of the Functional Foods and Functional Beverages in Mexico and Brazil

Government Rules and Regulations

Trends and Developments prevailing in the nutraceuticals industry in the Brazil and Mexico.

Future outlook and projections of the Latin America, Brazil and Mexico nutraceuticals industry on the basis of revenues



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