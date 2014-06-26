Research on Milk Powder Market - GlobalDairyTrends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Transparency Market Research’s report titled ‘Milk Powder Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018’ provides a complete assessment of the current trends, opportunities, and growth drivers and restraints that will impact this market. Our analysts make effective use of primary and secondary research methodologies to arrive at reliable projections for the milk powder market over the forecast period. The report features an in-depth analysis of recent developments and how these will alter the course of this market going forward. The report also makes use of the Porter’s five force model to establish the projected bargaining power of suppliers and consumers as well as to identify threat from substitutes and barriers to entry. Vital micro and macro factors that are imperative to the survival of existing and potential market players have been taken into account in this market research report. Furthermore, the Company Profiles section is a useful resource to study the financial status of leading brands in the milk powder market, their product portfolio, recent developments, and an analysis of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.



Overview



Milk powder is manufactured by drying milk – a process that entails evaporating its moisture content. Milk power is used as a substitute for fresh milk in situations where access to fresh milk is difficult or proper storage conditions for milk are not available. Milk powder can be preserved for several months without refrigeration. It can also be stored conveniently as it exists in a powdered form. Powdered milk can be classified into various products such as: nonfat dry milk, dry whey products, dry whole milk, dry dairy blends, and dry buttermilk. Application areas of milk powder range from infant formulas to confectionaries to nutritional foods to baked sweets and savories. The largest markets for milk powder are: France, United States and China. New Zealand is a leading exporter of milk powder worldwide.



Despite Australia, U.S., Argentina, and a few European countries being the largest producers of milk powder, their exports are lower than that of New Zealand. The largest importers of milk powder globally are: the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, and the Netherlands.



The milk powder market may face growth hurdles in the form of health issues – processing milk at ultra high temperatures reduces the protein content and nutritional value of milk. Leading names in the milk powder market are: Kraft Foods, Belgomilk, Nestle, Unilever, and Friesland Campina.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:



· Europe

· North America

· Asia-Pacific

· Rest of the World



This report gives you access to decisive data such as:



· Market growth drivers

· Factors limiting market growth

· Current market trends

· Market structure

· Market projections for the coming years



Key highlights of this report



· Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

· Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

· An analysis of strategies of major competitors

· An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

· Detailed analyses of industry trends

· A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

· Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments



Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



