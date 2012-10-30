Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- China Outdoor Advertising Industry develops rapidly and competes fiercely; products category are rich and new technology & new materials are widely used. So far, there are 60,000 enterprises among which 98% are private enterprises. Recently years, outdoor digital media network has fully developed because of the clear property right and less government intervention. Outdoor digital media network drives the development of China outdoor advertising industry. The networked and scalization of outdoor media develop rapidly.



Browse: Research on Outdoor Advertising Industry in China



In 2011, JCDecaux, Focus Media, Visionchina Media and other key outdoor medias are processing more and more media resource. Focus Media transfers its business to more cities; Visionchina Media obtains more subway lines video media resources. However, this kind of media expanding still belongs to small scale and is too weak to change the original market structure. The key media enterprises still rely on the existing media resource to increase business performance. For the key outdoor media enterprises, the year of 2011 is a harvest year, for their ad revenue has a great raise year-on-year.



Browse All Huidian Research Reports



With the development of technology and outdoor advertising, peoples requirements for outdoor media are becoming higher and higher. Traditional guideboard, light box, single column display and neon cannot satisfy audiences needs. Outdoor advertising competition will focus on brand value, customer management and professional quality. As a result, LED emerges. The large scale LED display screen is the perfection combination of technology and media. It is LED that can practice the conception and will be the development trend of outdoor advertising media in the future.



Read Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/research-on-outdoor-advertising-industry-in-china-2012-2016-report.html