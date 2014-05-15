Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Prepared Meals and Side Dishes - US - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Category purchasers value the convenience of prepared meals and side dishes and prefer items with natural ingredients, cleaner product labels, and better-for-you claims. Addressing the specific reasons consumers purchase these items, and promoting their versatility, can benefit the category overall.



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Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



Overview

The market

Sales to decline to $9.5 billion in 2018

Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of prepared meals and side dishes, at current prices, 2008-18

Single-serve frozen meals make up more than half the category

Figure 2: Total US retail sales of prepared meals and side dishes, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013

Key players



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Nestlé and ConAgra continue to dominate category

Figure 3: MULO sales of prepared meals and side dishes, by leading companies, 2014*

The consumer

Frozen meals have highest household penetration

Figure 4: Household purchase of prepared meals and side dishes, March 2014

Convenience, ease of use top motivators for purchase

Figure 5: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals and side dishes, Top five, March 2014

Reduced- and ingredient-related claims most considered

Figure 6: Nutritional claims considered when purchasing prepared meals and side dishes, Top five, March 2014

Natural, high-quality items top factors for greater purchase frequency

Figure 7: Factors for purchasing prepared meals and side dishes more often, Top five, March 2014

Strongest attitudes toward health and product labeling

Figure 8: Attitudes toward prepared meals and side dishes, Top five, March 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



How can perceptions of the frozen category be improved?

Issues

Insight: Transparency and innovation are vital to a shift

What will the main source of innovation for the category be?

Issues

Insight: Restaurant-quality items, convenience, and BFY options will all play a role

How can the use of prepared meals and side dishes be expanded?

Issues

Insight: Items can be marketed for specific eating occasions



Trend Applications



Trend: The Power of One

Trend: Prove it

Trend: Objectify



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