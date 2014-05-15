ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Prepared Meals and Side Dishes - US - May 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Prepared Meals and Side Dishes - US - May 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Category purchasers value the convenience of prepared meals and side dishes and prefer items with natural ingredients, cleaner product labels, and better-for-you claims. Addressing the specific reasons consumers purchase these items, and promoting their versatility, can benefit the category overall.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Overview
The market
Sales to decline to $9.5 billion in 2018
Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of prepared meals and side dishes, at current prices, 2008-18
Single-serve frozen meals make up more than half the category
Figure 2: Total US retail sales of prepared meals and side dishes, by segment, at current prices, 2011 and 2013
Key players
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Nestlé and ConAgra continue to dominate category
Figure 3: MULO sales of prepared meals and side dishes, by leading companies, 2014*
The consumer
Frozen meals have highest household penetration
Figure 4: Household purchase of prepared meals and side dishes, March 2014
Convenience, ease of use top motivators for purchase
Figure 5: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals and side dishes, Top five, March 2014
Reduced- and ingredient-related claims most considered
Figure 6: Nutritional claims considered when purchasing prepared meals and side dishes, Top five, March 2014
Natural, high-quality items top factors for greater purchase frequency
Figure 7: Factors for purchasing prepared meals and side dishes more often, Top five, March 2014
Strongest attitudes toward health and product labeling
Figure 8: Attitudes toward prepared meals and side dishes, Top five, March 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
How can perceptions of the frozen category be improved?
Issues
Insight: Transparency and innovation are vital to a shift
What will the main source of innovation for the category be?
Issues
Insight: Restaurant-quality items, convenience, and BFY options will all play a role
How can the use of prepared meals and side dishes be expanded?
Issues
Insight: Items can be marketed for specific eating occasions
Trend Applications
Trend: The Power of One
Trend: Prove it
Trend: Objectify
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