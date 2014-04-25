Research on Shopping Experience of Hispanic Consumers Goods Market in US - April 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “The Shopping Experience Of Hispanic Consumers - US - April 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Research Background & Research Ideas On Shopping Experience Of Hispanic Consumers - US - April 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
When Hispanics find a good deal, regardless of their age, income, or level of acculturation, they are eager to tell their families and friends about it. Retailers who can identify the needs of this segment and act accordingly may be able to count on Hispanic consumers as valuable allies to spread the good news.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Data sources
Expenditure data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Hispanic share of expenditures has been steadily increasing
Figure 1: Total expenditures and share of expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services and entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12
Entitlement and spontaneity are main motivators for Hispanics to purchase
Figure 2: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, February 2014
Hispanics are making their purchases at mass merchandisers
Figure 3: Where Hispanics make purchases, by in-store and online, February 2014
Price is king…
Figure 4: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, by age, February 2014
…but not at the expense of quality
Figure 5: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, February 2014
Good deals are always shared
Figure 6: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, February 2014
Older Hispanics more likely to have down-to-earth shopping behaviors
Figure 7: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Purchase behavior, by age, February 2014
Store environment is less important to Hispanics than it is to non-Hispanics
Figure 8: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013
Hispanic shoppers bring family and children
Figure 9: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013
What we think
Issues and Insights
Converting Hispanic shoppers into the best allies
The issues
The implications
Differentiations vs cost leadership
The issues
The implications
Shopping beyond the mass merchandiser
The issues
The implications
Trend Applications
Trend: Let’s Make a Deal
Trend: Experience is All
Trend: Mood to Order
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Market Size
Key points
Hispanic total household expenditures reached $637 billion in 2012
Figure 10: Total expenditures of Hispanic households, by category, at current prices, 2007-12
Hispanics spend $30.5 billion on apparel and related services
Figure 11: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services, at current prices, 2007-12
Hispanics’ share of expenditures in entertainment has grown 2007-12
Figure 12: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12
Marketing Strategies
Theme: Relevant messages
Walmart – Holiday shopping
Figure 13: Walmart, Family screen, 2013
Theme: Service is part of the experience with the product
Dell – Its take on Hispanic Americans
Figure 14: Dell Hispanic American overview, 2014
Theme: Meeting unmet needs
Macy’s – Thalia Deal
Figure 15: Macy’s celebrates the Hispanic heritage month with Thalia, 2013
Hispanics and Shopping
Key points
Entitlement and spontaneity drive Hispanic purchase motivations
Figure 16: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, by age, February 2014
Figure 17: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, by language spoken in home, February 2014
When deciding where to shop, Hispanics look for quality and price
Figure 18: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, by age, February 2014
Figure 19: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Mass merchandisers are main stop for shopping
Figure 20: Where Hispanics make purchases – In-store purchases, by age, February 2014
Figure 21: Where Hispanics make purchases – In-store purchases, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Hispanic men shop at more online stores than Hispanic women
Figure 22: Where Hispanics make purchases – Online purchases, by gender, February 2014
Figure 23: Where Hispanics make purchases – Online purchases, by language spoken in
home, February 2014
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Attitudes toward Shopping
Key points
Price is king
Figure 24: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (deal seeking) – Any agree, by age, February 2014
Figure 25: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (deal seeking) – Any agree, by household income, February 2014
Figure 26: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (deal seeking) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Good deals are always shared
Figure 27: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (influentials) – Any agree, by age, February 2014
Figure 28: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (influentials) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Trying new products with a caveat
Figure 29: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (brand loyalty) – Any agree, by age, February 2014
Figure 30: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (brand loyalty) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Good service adds value to the shopping experience
Figure 31: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (service/experience) – Any agree, by gender, February 2014
Figure 32: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (service/experience) – Any agree, by age, February 2014
Figure 33: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (service/experience) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Hispanic men and women enjoy shopping similarly
Figure 34: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by gender, February 2014
Figure 35: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by age, February 2014
Figure 36: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by household income, February 2014
Figure 37: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014
Hispanics’ Perceptions of their Purchase Behavior
Key points
Hispanics try to buy only what they need
Figure 38: Hispanics’ perceptions of their purchase behavior, by gender, February 2014
Wisdom comes with age
Figure 39: Hispanics’ perceptions of their purchase behavior, by age, February 2014
Lack of financial products helps Spanish-dominant Hispanics to live within their means
Figure 40: Hispanics’ perceptions of their purchase behavior, by language spoken in home, February 2014
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