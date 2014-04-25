Research on Shopping Experience of Hispanic Consumers Goods Market in US - April 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Research Background & Research Ideas On Shopping Experience Of Hispanic Consumers - US - April 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



When Hispanics find a good deal, regardless of their age, income, or level of acculturation, they are eager to tell their families and friends about it. Retailers who can identify the needs of this segment and act accordingly may be able to count on Hispanic consumers as valuable allies to spread the good news.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-shopping-experience-of-hispanic-consumers-us-april-2014



Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Data sources

Expenditure data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



Hispanic share of expenditures has been steadily increasing

Figure 1: Total expenditures and share of expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services and entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12

Entitlement and spontaneity are main motivators for Hispanics to purchase

Figure 2: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, February 2014

Hispanics are making their purchases at mass merchandisers

Figure 3: Where Hispanics make purchases, by in-store and online, February 2014

Price is king…

Figure 4: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, by age, February 2014

…but not at the expense of quality

Figure 5: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, February 2014

Good deals are always shared

Figure 6: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, February 2014

Older Hispanics more likely to have down-to-earth shopping behaviors

Figure 7: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Purchase behavior, by age, February 2014

Store environment is less important to Hispanics than it is to non-Hispanics

Figure 8: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013

Hispanic shoppers bring family and children

Figure 9: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights



Converting Hispanic shoppers into the best allies

The issues

The implications

Differentiations vs cost leadership

The issues

The implications

Shopping beyond the mass merchandiser

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications



Trend: Let’s Make a Deal

Trend: Experience is All

Trend: Mood to Order



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/195807



Market Size



Key points

Hispanic total household expenditures reached $637 billion in 2012

Figure 10: Total expenditures of Hispanic households, by category, at current prices, 2007-12

Hispanics spend $30.5 billion on apparel and related services

Figure 11: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services, at current prices, 2007-12

Hispanics’ share of expenditures in entertainment has grown 2007-12

Figure 12: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12



Marketing Strategies



Theme: Relevant messages

Walmart – Holiday shopping

Figure 13: Walmart, Family screen, 2013

Theme: Service is part of the experience with the product

Dell – Its take on Hispanic Americans

Figure 14: Dell Hispanic American overview, 2014

Theme: Meeting unmet needs

Macy’s – Thalia Deal

Figure 15: Macy’s celebrates the Hispanic heritage month with Thalia, 2013



Hispanics and Shopping



Key points

Entitlement and spontaneity drive Hispanic purchase motivations

Figure 16: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, by age, February 2014

Figure 17: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, by language spoken in home, February 2014

When deciding where to shop, Hispanics look for quality and price

Figure 18: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, by age, February 2014

Figure 19: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, by language spoken in home, February 2014

Mass merchandisers are main stop for shopping

Figure 20: Where Hispanics make purchases – In-store purchases, by age, February 2014

Figure 21: Where Hispanics make purchases – In-store purchases, by language spoken in home, February 2014

Hispanic men shop at more online stores than Hispanic women

Figure 22: Where Hispanics make purchases – Online purchases, by gender, February 2014

Figure 23: Where Hispanics make purchases – Online purchases, by language spoken in

home, February 2014



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/195807



Attitudes toward Shopping



Key points

Price is king

Figure 24: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (deal seeking) – Any agree, by age, February 2014

Figure 25: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (deal seeking) – Any agree, by household income, February 2014

Figure 26: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (deal seeking) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014

Good deals are always shared

Figure 27: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (influentials) – Any agree, by age, February 2014

Figure 28: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (influentials) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014

Trying new products with a caveat

Figure 29: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (brand loyalty) – Any agree, by age, February 2014

Figure 30: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (brand loyalty) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014

Good service adds value to the shopping experience

Figure 31: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (service/experience) – Any agree, by gender, February 2014

Figure 32: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (service/experience) – Any agree, by age, February 2014

Figure 33: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (service/experience) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014

Hispanic men and women enjoy shopping similarly

Figure 34: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by gender, February 2014

Figure 35: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by age, February 2014

Figure 36: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by household income, February 2014

Figure 37: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping (shopaholics) – Any agree, by language spoken in home, February 2014



Hispanics’ Perceptions of their Purchase Behavior



Key points

Hispanics try to buy only what they need

Figure 38: Hispanics’ perceptions of their purchase behavior, by gender, February 2014

Wisdom comes with age

Figure 39: Hispanics’ perceptions of their purchase behavior, by age, February 2014

Lack of financial products helps Spanish-dominant Hispanics to live within their means

Figure 40: Hispanics’ perceptions of their purchase behavior, by language spoken in home, February 2014



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://industry-research-reports.blogspot.com/