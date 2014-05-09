Research on Smartphone Cover Glass Industry - Market Development Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Despite a sea of changes in the touch sensor industry, the smartphone cover glass industry remained stable and prosperous in 2013. However, the booming market has also brought fierce competition among vendors in the industry. This report profiles the development of important vendors in 2013 and forecasts the industry's trends in 2014.



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Table of Content



1. Current Status of the Cover Glass Industry

1.1 Intensified Competitions between Glass Suppliers

1.2 Vendors' Vertically Integrated Production Lines Begin Operation

1.3 OGS Technology Gaining Traction

1.3.1 OGS Production Capacity Expands

1.3.2 Related Equipment Suppliers Quickly Follow

1.4 3D-shaped Glass Still Under Development



2. Key Product Issues

2.1 Sapphire to Become a New Cover Glass Material

2.1.1 Size Restrictions

2.1.2 Capacity Restrictions

2.1.3 Shape Restrictions

2.2 Anti-glare Glass Gains Popularity

2.3 Color Screen Printing Receives Attention



3. Conclusion 11

Cover Glass Critical to Vendors' Production Differentiation Strategies



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



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Tables:



Table 1 Major Glass Suppliers

Table 2 Processing Methods for OGS Technology

Table 3 3D Curved Glass Suppliers



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