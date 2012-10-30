Research on Vehicle Retarder Industry in China, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- In China, the main passenger car used retarders are eddy current retarder and hydrodynamic retarder. Domestic eddy current retarders are mostly concentrated in the low-end market and have many problems such as rough processing craft, serious rotor thermal deformation, less strict rotor dynamic balancing control and short lift of the retarder. And Telma, Voith and other foreign-funded enterprises occupy the medium and high-end retarder market.



With the increase of localization of foreign products, the product line will extend downward; while domestic enterprises started to enter the high-end product market; the competitions between China and foreign countries become fiercer, especially in the medium-end retarder market.



With the rapid development of Chinas automobile industry and the put forward of national relevant policies, vehicle retarder industry developed continuously. Compared with European and American countries, Chinas vehicle retarders mainly are used in medium and large-size passenger cars; while the heavy-duty truck retarder market is almost blank. In 2012, with the introduction of new version of National Standards, truck retarder market will be opened.



As for the technology aspect, eddy current retarders are common in Chinas market at present, accounting for 80% of the market share, and mainly used for medium and large-size passenger cars; while hydrodynamic retarders occupy about 20% of the market share and have obvious performance in trucks.



