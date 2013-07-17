Research Paper: Global Electronic Fund Transfer Point-of-Sale (EFTPOS) Systems Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Global Electronic Fund Transfer Point-of-sale (EFTPOS) Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of Europay, MasterCard, and Visa cards. The Global EFTPOS Systems market has also been witnessing an increasing need to improve security standards. However, the slow adoption of EFTPOS systems due to high implementation cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global EFTPOS Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global EFTPOS Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include First Data Corp., Ingenico S. A., Pax Technology Ltd., and VeriFone Systems Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Atos Worldline, Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Intellect International N.V., Keycorp Ltd., Micros Systems Inc., Motorola Inc., NCR Corp., Olivetti Tecnost S.p.A., ProvencoCadmus Group, Radiant Systems Inc., SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd., Thyron Systems Ltd., VeriFone Systems Inc., and Wincor Nixdorf AG.



