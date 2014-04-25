Research Report: Chinese Savory Snacks Food Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Chinese Savory Snacks Food Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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Key Findings:

Age and life stage specific Savory Snack products are a growing phenomenon in the Chinese Savory Snacks market that support health concerns of different age groups.

Hectic lives are leading to increased time-scarcity and will continue to influence the Savory Snacks Food consumption in China.

Consumption of Savory Snack products among Chinese consumers was driven by the pursuit of fun and enjoyment and experience seeking.

Savory Snack products that have assurances of high quality and trustworthiness will continue to have an influence on consumption behavior.



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Chinese Savory Snacks Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Chinese market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Savory Snacks, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups ""over"" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

Market value and volumes over 2008–2018 for China and nine other countries to give a global context.

The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Savory Snacks consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

Examples of international and China-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.

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Reasons To Buy:

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Chinese Savory Snacks consumers. This is based on Canadean’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Savory Snacks sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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