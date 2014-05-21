Research Report - Coal Mining in India to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- India is one of the three leading coal producers in the world with production of 615 million tons (Mt) in 2013, an increase of 3.4% over 2012. India’s coal production mainly originates from states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. During FY2011–2012, Chhattisgarh accounted for the largest volume of non-coking coal production in the country, followed by Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The state of Jharkhand alone had a share of more than 98% of the country’s coking coal production while the rest was contributed by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.



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Coal Mining in India to 2020 provides historical and forecast data on coal production by grade and by type, reserves, consumption by type and trade by type to 2020. The trade section provides information on export as well as import volume. The report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major coal mining companies, information on the major active, exploration and development projects and regulations governing the coal mining industry.



Scope:-



The report contains an overview of the Indian coal mining industry together with the key growth factors and restraints affecting the country’s coal mining industry. Further, it provides detailed information about production, prices, production by grade, type and mining methods, reserves, reserves by grade and regions, competitive landscape, major active, exploration and development projects, consumption, consumption by type and trade. Also included is the country's fiscal regime, which includes governing bodies and relevant laws, rights and obligations of the mining companies, as well as key fiscal terms.



Reasons to buy:-



To gain an understanding of the Indian coal mining industry, the relevant drivers and restraining factors, historical and forecast production, consumption and trade data and the fiscal regime.



Table of contents



1 Executive Summary 1



2 Coal Mining In India 7

2.1 Country Overview 7

2.2 Mining Overview 7

2.3 Coal Mining in India – Drivers 8

2.4 Coal Mining in India – Restraints 10



3 Coal Mining In India – Production, Consumption, Reserves And Trade 12

3.1 Reserves by Grade and Geographical Location 12

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production 15

3.2.1 Total Production by Grade 15

3.2.2 Total Production by Type 17

3.2.3 Total Production by Mining Method 19

3.2.4 Total Production by State (Region) 19

3.3 Coal Prices 21

3.4 Competitive Landscape 22

3.4.1 Coal India Limited (CIL) 22

3.4.2 Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) 24

3.4.3 Reliance Power Limited 26

3.4.4 Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) 27

3.5 Total Production by Major Mines 29

3.6 Major Exploration and Development Projects 30

3.7 Coal Mining in India, Allocation/De-allocation of Coal and Lignite Blocks 32

3.7.1 Allocation of Coal and Lignite Blocks by Sector 32

3.7.2 De-Allocation of Coal Blocks 32

3.8 Coal Mining in India, Production of Coal from Captive Blocks 34.....



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Key highlights:-

Upcoming and ongoing coal projects are expected to improve the volume of coal production over the forecast period 2014–2020. During the 12th FYP, CIL identified a number of projects with a view to increasing production to 556.4Mt in 2017.

Modernization initiatives undertaken by the CIL are expected to enhance coal production. CIL will implement contemporary technology such as draglines, shovel-dumpers and surface mining. An Operators Independent Truck Dispatch System (OITDS) has also been introduced in several opencast mines to improve productivity.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report, a massive coal allocation scam took place that allowed a large number of private companies to acquire captive coal blocks at throwaway prices which resulted in an estimated loss of INR1.8 trillion (US$29.3 billion) to the exchequer.

The Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) has adopted some policies such as Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI), ‘Go, No-Go’ under which the areas are prohibited for mining with high pollution index.



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