Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Research Report: Global Adhesives And Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market 2012-2018 For Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Assembly, Pressure Sensitive Tapes



The global adhesive and sealants market is primarily driven by consistent growth in its major end-use industry such as construction, automotive and packaging. Owing to the environmental hazards related with synthetic form of adhesives and sealants, industry is now focusing on development of bio-based products.



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This report provides a detailed description of the global adhesives and sealants market in terms of volume share (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million) for the period from 2011 to 2018. The report highlights the key driving and restraining factors with its impact analysis on the market. Individual detailed forecasts have been given for the years 2012-2018 for both adhesives and sealants market separately for better understanding.



The study includes analysis for various market segments based on products and applications of adhesives as well as sealants. The study provides forecast and estimates for each product and application segment in terms of revenue and volume over forecast period from 2012 to 2018. For geographic analysis, the market has been segmented as - North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW).



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For a more comprehensive view of the market, a value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model is provided to throw light on the nitty-gritty’s of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of key players such as 3M, Henkel, Avery Dennison, BASF and Dow Chemical Company amongst others. The study includes a detailed description of players with company overview, financial overview, business strategies and SWOT analysis in addition to recent developments of the company.



In Vitro Diagnostics Market (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Diabetes Testing, Blood Testing, Molecular Diagnostics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 – 2018



In vitro diagnostics provide valuable information regarding the physiological and/or pathological state of body and therefore are very essential to take well-informed medical decisions. This report estimates the market for the in vitro diagnostics terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018, keeping 2011 as the base year. The in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into two major types namely market by geography and market by products. The market estimation for the U.S. and two emerging economies (China and India) have also been included in the report. The U.S., India and China in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by products into clinical chemistry IVDs, Immunoassay IVDs, diabetes testing IVDs, blood testing IVDs, molecular diagnostics, and other IVDs.



Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market for Heavy-Duty Laundry Liquids, Laundry Powders, Light-Duty Dish Washing Liquids, Industrial Cleaners And Household Cleaners - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



LAB (Linear Alkyl Benzene) is a colorless organic compound majorly produced as an intermediate chemical during the production of certain surfactants. Kerosene is mainly employed as a feedstock material in the production of LAB. This report provides in-depth analysis of the LAB market and also estimates the global demand for LAB in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2010 to 2018 Based on application, the LAB market can be broadly segmented into Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) and other applications. A major portion of the global LAB production is employed for the production of LAS. LAS applications have been further segmented on the basis of the end user applications namely heavy-duty laundry liquids, light-duty dishwashing liquids.



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