Research Report: Global Network Accelerator Market Size 2012-2016 - World Industry Growth,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Network Accelerator market to grow at a CAGR of 40.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for data services. The Global Network Accelerator market has also been witnessing increasing demand for advanced solutions. However, intense vendor competition leading to downward pricing pressure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Network Accelerator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Network Accelerator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Akamai Technologies Inc., Circadence Corp., F5 Networks Inc., and Riverbed Technologies Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Flash Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Mobixell Networks Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, and Propel Software Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



