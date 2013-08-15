Research Report: Global Silicon Carbide (Black SiC, Green SiC) Market 2013-2019 for Automotive, Aerospace, Military, Electronics, Healthcare, Steel and Energy Applications

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Research Report: Silicon Carbide (Black SiC, Green SiC) Market For Automotive, Aerospace, Military, Electronics, Healthcare, Steel And Energy Applications



High demand for steel manufacturing and steel processing along with recycling has been driving the market for silicon carbide (SiC) in the past few years. Silicon carbide is a key component of the semiconductor devices and growth in the electronics and semiconductor market is also a driving factor governing SiC market growth. The high precision required for manufacturing components and the low level of tolerances in the end-user market have been restraining the market at the same time.



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This report segments the silicon carbide market based on products, end-users and geographies and provides forecasts and estimates for sub-segments of each of these. The report also presents supply and demand characteristics of silicon carbide and applications by providing a detailed forecast from 2013 to 2019 along with revenues and volumes analysis. It also provides opportunities for the silicon carbide market for the near future along with the latest trends and driving and restraining factors influencing the market.



Based on the product segments, the silicon carbide market can be categorized into different segments such as black SiC, green SiC and others such as coated SiC, refractory SiC, metallurgical SiC, metallurgical briquettes and SiC micro grit. Black SiC has been the largest market and is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.



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The major end-user segments in the silicon carbide market are steel & energy, automotives, aerospace & aviation, military & defense, electronics & semiconductors and medical & healthcare. Of these, steel & energy, electronics & semiconductors and automotives have been the major markets while medical & healthcare is expected to show the highest growth in the near future.



Commercial Refrigeration Equipments Market - Latin America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 – 2018



Commercial refrigeration equipments market in Latin America is exhibiting healthy growth rate, with new equipments installation demand dominating the market. This report covers the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipments market with focus on its performance in regions such as South America, the Caribbean, and Central America. This research report covers the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipments market based on product type and applications. The report provides in-depth analysis for each product along with market estimates and forecast from 2012 to 2018 in terms of revenues. It also covers a detailed overview of ongoing trends and the future outlook of commercial refrigeration equipment in Latin America.



Hadoop Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



Exponential increase in the amount of data generated (also called big data) is majorly contributing to the growth of Hadoop solution. The application such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government, and telecommunication among others are generating a massive amount of data. So, there is a need of a tool to handle and analyze big data. Hadoop is a cost effective solution and can manage structured as well as unstructured data unlike traditional solutions such as RDBMS. The need to track and analyze consumer behavior, maintain inventory and space, target marketing offers on the basis of consumer preferences .



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