Research Report: Global WiFi Hotspot Market Trends and Share 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Shipment

6.3 Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Type of Devices Used

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



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TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot market to grow at a CAGR of 0.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased use of mobile devices. The Global Wi-Fi Hotspot market has also been witnessing increased adoption of Wi-Fi services in smart homes. However, security issues associated with the use of wireless networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Wi-Fi Hotspot market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., Novatel Wireless Inc., Ruckus Wireless Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Franklin Wireless Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NetComm Wireless Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., and ZTE Corp.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169838



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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