Research Report : Hair Care Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Introduction of herbal hair care products that help people look younger, and the technological innovations in product manufacturing are some of the factors driving the growth of this industry. The hair care market has experienced rapid growth in the past few years and the trend is expected to continue in future as people are becoming more style conscious than ever before. There are a number of products developed for different end users and hair types, and technological innovations are making these products even more effective and beneficial. Sale of premium shampoo is expected to be the highest followed by hair gels and hair accessories.



Currently, the hair care industry is dominated by women segments, but men are fast emerging as a separate consumer category. Today, the market is witnessing a significant change in the buying pattern in the men’s segment as the younger generation is shifting toward hair care and styling products, catering to specific needs. This has created opportunities for market players to introduce men’s hair care products in the market.



Hair Care Market Segmentation



Product Segments

Shampoo

Hair Conditioners

Hair Color

Hair Spray

Hair Growth Products

Hair Accessories

Hair Styling Gel/Mousse



This research report on the hair care industry analyzes is based on its market segments and following major geographies:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



This research report provides a complete analysis of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, market structure and capacity, and market projections for the coming years. It includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in the hair care industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants.



The key players dominating this market are L’Oreal USA, Proctor & Gamble, Unilever Home and Personal Care, Scunci International Inc., Goody Products Inc., John Frieda Professional Hair Care Inc., Combe Inc., Revlon Inc., Conair Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Neutrogena Corporation, Diamond Products Company, Avon Products Inc., Aveda, and others.



