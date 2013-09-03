Research Report: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2012 - 2018: Global Survey Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- xLiquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market (Refinery, Associated Gas And Non-Associated Gas) For Residential/Commercial, Chemical, Industrial, Auto Fuel, Refineries And Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2012 - 2018



Increasing number of autogas vehicles in several countries including Turkey, Poland and South Korea among others are expected to boost the LPG consumption. On account of its cost and environmental benefits, LPG demand is expected to increase in the residential/commercial and auto fuel sector.



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The study covers the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market with its estimates and forecast from 2012 to 2018, in terms of volume as well as revenue. The global LPG demand is primarily driven by government initiatives to increase consumption of LPG as cooking fuel and auto fuel.



The report analyses the global LPG market, market players and market competition through analysis tools such as value chain analysis and Porter’s five force model. The value chain analysis of the market provides detailed understanding of each player in the value chain including supplier, buyer manufacturer and end user. The study uses Porter’s five force model to give a comprehensive view of the competition in the market. The study discusses various driving and restraining factor that impact the global market. The report also includes opportunities for global LPG market.



The study segments the market on the basis of source, application and geography and estimates and forecasts the market in terms of revenues and volumes. The report provides market attractiveness analysis for all application segments of the LPG market.



The study also includes company market share analysis with company profiles of the major players in the LPG market. We have profiled nine key companies in the study, but a host of other companies can be profiled as per client needs. The company profiles provide company information such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. The major players in the market include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, BP Plc, Sinopec, Chevron Corporation among others.



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The report segments the global LPG market as,



LPG Market: Source Analysis

- Refineries

- Associated gas

- Non-associated gas



Glycolic Acid Market For Personal Care, Household Cleaning, Industrial And Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



The glycolic acid market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years owing to its increased adoption in personal care products. Glycolic acid has exfoliating and moisturizing properties which makes it an ideal ingredient in skin care and hair care products such as face creams, lotions, shampoos and conditioners. The report forecasts and analyzes the glycolic acid market at a global and regional level. The forecast is based on volumes and revenue of the glycolic acid market for the period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study consists of the drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on growth during the mentioned time period. In addition, the study highlights opportunities available for the market at a regional and global level



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