Research Report on Air Quality Control Systems Market Worth $78.0 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The report Air Quality Control Systems Market By Technology (Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD), Electrostatic Precipitators, Nitrogen Oxide (NO x) Control Systems, Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems) & Geography ( Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East, and Africa) Global Trends and Forecasts to 2019 ", defines and segments the global air quality control systems market with analysis and forecasts of the revenue. Air Quality Control systems market will grow from an estimated $58.7 billion in 2014 to $78.0 billion by 2019 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2014 to 2019.



Browse 80 market data tables and 25 figures spread through 158 pages and in-depth TOC on "Air Quality Control Systems Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2019 "

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Asia-Pacific: Largest market for Air Quality Control Systems



Regulations are the major factor that drives the air quality control systems market. Coupled with rapid industrialization and shifting of industries towards Asia-Pacific, the region has witnessed exponential growth in industrial activities, resulting into huge amount of pollutants through emissions from industries. Industries such as cement, mining, chemical and steel are growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific, which will increase the use of air quality control systems. The air quality control systems market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2014 and 2019.



Coal fired power generation: Biggest market by Application



Coal fired power generation industry market accounted for the largest share of the total air quality control systems market in 2013. Coal is the largest source of energy for generation of electricity worldwide. The large scale use of coal pollutes our environment with toxins creating global warming. Air quality control systems are capable of drastically reducing air pollution emissions fromcoal-fired power plants, in turn creating huge demand for these systems.



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