Research Report on Amphoteric Surfactants Market Worth $1,023 Million by 2019 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The report "Amphoteric Surfactant Market by Application (Personal Care, Home Care and Industrial & Institutional, Oil Field Chemical, Agriculture Adjuvants), Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetate, Amphopropionate, Sultaine) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019" defines and segments the amphoteric surfactants market with a thorough analysis and forecasting of the market volume and value till 2019. The value of the amphoteric surfactant smarket is estimated to grow to $1,023 million by 2019, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2014 to 2019.



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Browse 70 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 178 slides and in-depth TOC on “Amphoteric Surfactant Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019"



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The key driving factor of the amphoteric surfactants market isthe boost in demand for mild and skin friendly surfactants in the personal care industry. Thus, the amphoteric surfactants are believed to replace the conventional surfactants. It is expected that the applications of amphoteric surfactants will increase in future with the development of new and cost-effective surfactants.



The high cost of amphoteric surfactants when compared to the conventional ones acts as a major restraint for its growth.The key driving factor for amphoteric surfactants is its increasing use in the oil filed chemicals industry. Surfactants are used in oil field industry as an additive, right from the fluids used for exploration to the finished product. The property of amphoteric surfactants performing even at high temperature and pressure is expected to replace the conventional surfactants used in this industry.



The increasing demand from personal care, home care, and industrial & institutional segments will drive the market for amphoteric surfactants. This is because of the low irritation and skin friendly nature of amphoteric surfactants along with the trend for sulfur-free personal care products. The few leading players in the amphoteric surfactants market are Evonik(Germany), Rhodia(Belgium), AkzoNobel(The Netherlands), Stepan(U.S.), Clariant(Switzerland), BASF(Germany),and Kao chemical (Japan).



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The report on amphoteric surfactants covers its market trends concerning four regions, namely, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW. The Asia-Pacific region is the market leader followed by North America and Europe.



Amphoteric surfactants’applications in personal care, home care, industrial & institutional, oil field chemicals, and agriculture adjuvants are included in the report along with their estimated market value and volume.



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