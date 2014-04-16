Research Report on Antimicrobial Plastics Market Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Antimicrobial Plastics Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Plastics play a major role in our lives today and are found abundantly in our everyday lives. They find applications across a host of industries including medicines, construction, appliances, automotives, and in other industries. However, repeated use of plastics over a substantial period is raising a concern over their hygiene. Overuse of plastic bottles to store water results in leaking of chemicals into the water. Storing food in plastic containers promotes the growth of harmful bacteria. Contamination problems are increasing with escalating cases of pathogenic diseases. Use of antimicrobials in plastics can help kill or control the growth of harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and other parasites.



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Consumer awareness regarding the importance of antimicrobials in plastics is growing owing to the widespread epidemic outbreaks of life threatening diseases such as H1N1 in 2009 and increasing cases of nosocomial infections in recent times. There is an evident increase in the demand for antimicrobials in the medical and healthcare sector. This is one of the primary reasons for driving the global antimicrobial market’s growth. Moreover, the antimicrobial plastic market is witnessing rapid growth in the developing regions of Asia Pacific as there is an increase in the use of plastics here. Many large scale plastic manufacturers are using antimicrobial additives in their products such as medical equipments, bottles, and food packaging.



Economic slowdown is one of the main factors affecting the antimicrobial plastics market. It affects the consumption of antimicrobials in plastics as manufacturers have to produce cost-effective products. Moreover, in developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America, there are no stringent regulations on the use of antimicrobials in plastics. This has resulted in malpractices among some of the manufacturers to make false claims of the antimicrobial plastics used in their products. This has in turn affected the antimicrobial plastics market negatively.



There is an increasing demand from sectors such as healthcare and medicine for antimicrobial polymers for non-toxic plastic equipments which also has properties such as higher antimicrobial activity, durability, hardness, and transparency. In addition to this, consumers are becoming more aware of the use of antimicrobial plastic products, resulting in a rising demand for cost-effective, eco-friendly polymers with advanced properties.



Some of the leading manufacturers of antimicrobial plastics are BASF, Bayer Material Science, Ticona Engineering Polymers, Momentive Performance Materials , Doeflex Vitapol , and Teknor Apex Company . Some of the other companies manufacturing only antimicrobial additives are Clariant , Troy Corporation, and Arch Chemicals Inc. .



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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