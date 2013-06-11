Research Report on Augmented Reality in Healthcare Industry : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Augmented reality (AR) has gained a lot of attention for its potential use in many industry verticals including manufacturing, public safety, education, advertising, and entertainment.



With the commercialization of high speed data network such as the Fourth Generation (4G) cellular networks via Long Term Evolution (LTE), the use of AR applications in healthcare represents a particularly compelling value proposition for cost reduction and of course saving lives. Many AR applications in healthcare provide the benefit of visualizing three dimensional data captured from non-invasive sensors. Applications range from remote 3D image analysis to advanced telesurgery.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/augmented-reality-in-healthcare



This report provides analysis of the current status of AR applications and future opportunities in the healthcare sector.



The report includes case studies of AR in healthcare.



Target Audience:



Healthcare organizations

Mobile application developers

Wireless infrastructure suppliers

OTT application and service providers

Wireless carriers and other service providers

Augmented Reality (AR) application developers



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169065



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbizmintel.blogspot.com/