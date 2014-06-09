Research Report on Auto Glass Industry in China, 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- As an important accessory, auto glass accounts for 3% of the total vehicle weight. It is mainly used in new vehicle manufacture and repair market. Demand for auto glass is closely related to the production and sales volume as well as reserve of automobiles. China remains the world's largest manufacturer and sales country of automobiles from 2009. Increasing production volume and reserve of automobiles bring huge growth potential in auto glass market in China, which is highly monopolized. Leading enterprises of auto glass, such as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and Saint-Gobain, occupy most of the market shares.



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As automobile industry develops rapidly in recent years, average annual growth rate of the demand for auto glass remains above 20% in China. The demand exceeded 100 million square meters in 2013.



Chinese auto glass market possesses its own distinctive features. OEM market has high barriers to entry and long certification cycle, including third-party certification, automobile factory certification, bid invitation, design and testing. The acquisition of whole vehicle accessory orders normally takes 3 years. Whole vehicle manufacturers require high-standard synchronous R&D, logistics supply, product quality and production technology of auto glass production while OEM market has large demand and high concentration rate. Whole vehicle manufacturers choose auto glass manufacturers with large scale and high brand awareness as suppliers. The cooperation usually lasts for a long time once established. Domestic brands have small output volume and large number of varieties. As a special variety of automobile accessories, auto glass products have an economical sales radius. An advantageous location of production base may reduce costs and realize short-distance supply.



Fuyao Glass is the largest manufacturer of auto glass in China, which accounts for nearly 70% of auto glass OEM market in China. Meanwhile, Fuyao Glass is expanding into overseas market.



The average automobile reserve was 100 per 1,000 people in China by the end of 2013. The global average level was 150 while the reserve was 600-900 per 1,000 people in developed countries. Chinese automobile market has huge development potential as economy develops.



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The annual growth rate of China auto glass market is expected to remain above 15% in 2014-2018. However, problems still exist in Chinese auto glass industry. Besides a few large-scale enterprises, most enterprises produce low-quality products in small scales. The medium and small enterprises are expected to be eliminated while market space will be seized by leading enterprises.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



Policy Environment and Economic Situation in Auto Glass Industry in China

Supply and Demand Status in China Auto Glass Industry

Market Competition Status of China Auto Glass Industry

Import and Export of Auto Glass in China

Major Manufacturers of Auto Glass and the Operation Status in China

Investment Opportunities in China Auto Glass Industry

Forecast on Development of China Auto Glass Industry



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