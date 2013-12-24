Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Research Report on China Antidiabetic Drug Market, 2014-2018 market report to its offering

In 2013, the diabetes prevalence rate of grown-ups aged in 20 to 79 was 8.3% in the globe. The number of sufferers reached 382 million. 80% of the patients lives in low to medium income countries. Meanwhile, the number of sufferers in these countries in increasing. The number of global diabetes sufferers is expected to be 592 million by 2035. In the current sufferer group, about 175 million people (46%) are not diagnosed or treated. In 2013, the global IGT prevalence rate was 6.9% and the number of sufferers was 316 million. The number is expected to be 474 million by 2035.



In 2013, there were 5.1 million people died from diseases related to diabetes, accounting for 8.4% of the total death number in the globe. The expenditure on diabetes reached USD 548 billion in the world, accounting for 11% of global medical treatment expenditure. The expenditure on diabetes related medical treatment will be USD 627.3 billion by 2035. Diabetes is growing prevalent in China and other developing countries, which is a heavy burden to the society and economy.



In 2013, the revenue of global diabetes treatment market exceeded USD 40 billion. The CAGR is expected to be 5% or more in next few years.



As China's society is further aging and obesity caused by improved living level and unhealthy lifestyle is increasing, the prevention and cure to diabetes become more difficult. The prevalence rate of diabetes in China increased from less 1% in 1980 to about 5.5% in 2022, 11% in 2013, which become the third chronic disease threatening the health of Chinese people.



The number of diabetes sufferers of China ranks the first in the world. In 2013, the number exceeded 110 million. Meanwhile, there are more than 400 million people in the diabetes prophase so the number will increase high in the next 10 years. The under-control rate of grown-up diabetic sufferers accepting treatment is lower than 40% for lacking medical care.



There are many antidiabetic drug varieties on China market, of which oral hypoglycemic drugs and insulin dominate the market. While new antidiabetic drugs like DPP-4 inhibitor, GLP-1 agonist, SGLT-2 inhibitor, etc. become hotspots in the globe, the classic drugs like Acarbose, Metformin, etc. still occupy most market share in China.



As the prevalence rate is growing and the living level and medical care level are improved, the market size of antidiabetic drugs is enlarged in China. In 2013, the market size exceeded CNY 20 billion. The CAGR in 2009-2013 exceeded 17%. CRI estimates the CAGR of China antidiabetic drug market size will keep 15%. For global pharmaceutical enterprises, they will find huge market opportunities in China.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



- instance status of diabetes



- Supply and demand of China antidiabetic drugs



- Market status of sub-varieties of antidiabetic drugs



- Competition status of China antidiabetic drug market



- Market opportunities of antidiabetic drugs in China



The Following Enterprises and People Are Recommended to Purchase This Report:



- Pharmaceutical enterprises



- Medicine trading enterprises



- Medical Institutions



- Investors/research institutes concerned about China pharmaceutical market



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/148047/research-report-on-china-antidiabetic-drug-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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