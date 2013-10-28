New Pharmaceuticals market report from CRI: "Research Report on China Human Rabies Vaccine Industry, 2013-2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- In recent years, with increasing number of pets and the lack of strict pet management, the incidence trend of rabies in China is not optimistic. According to the survey data provided by Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 130 million dogs in China by April 2012, ranking the first around the world. The death rate is approximate to 100% if people are infected with rabies viruses and contract rabies. In China, in more than 95% rabies cases, people are attacked by rabies as they are bitten by dogs. The problem of rabies is essentially the problem of quantity control of dogs. According to incomplete statistics, the total number of people injured by animals in 2012 was more than 40 million person-times. Most of them were bitten by dogs. In 2012, the incidence number officially provided by China government was 1,425, which decreased over 2011. However, it is possible that many rabies cases were not counted, especially in the countries where the economy is undeveloped.
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In China, rabies mainly occurs in the countryside that has poor economic conditions and medical facilities. Furthermore, the rabies tends to be further prevalent. At present, the first problem of China rabies control and prevention is the difficulty in dog management and vaccination implementation in the countryside. There are tens of millions of dogs in the countryside, but the rabies vaccination rate of dogs is less than 10%. Second, China lacks a coordination and management mechanism among departments involving in rabies control and prevention, which influences the improvement of overall rabies control and prevention effect. Third, China does not establish a rabies immunologic barrier. In many rural areas, many people cannot be vaccinated in time after they are bitten by dogs, because of economic problems or poor medical facilities. Among people bitten by dogs in some rural areas, only 10%-20% of them are vaccinated with rabies vaccines.
In 2012, the lot release volume of rabies vaccines in China was 80.7425 million doses (about 16.15 million person-times), increasing by about 40% YOY. As human rabies vaccines belong to Vaccine II in China, people are vaccinated at their own expenses. Therefore, rabies vaccine is one of the human vaccines that have the largest market scale in China. The terminal market scale in 2012 was over CNY 5 billion.
With the development of Chinese economy and increasing income per capita, people's health consciousness and purchase power of rabies vaccines will be growing accordingly. However, the pet management situation in most regions of China can be hardly improved in a short run. It is predicted that the number of people injured by animals (mainly by dogs) will still increase in the next few years. Therefore, the market scale of human rabies vaccines in China will keep increasing during 2013-2017.
Through this report, readers can acquire the following information or even more:
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Liaoning Chengda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Promise Biological Products Co., Ltd., Liaoning Yisheng Biopharm Co., Ltd."
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