Research Report on China Hydraulic Support Industry Report, 2013 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- China Hydraulic Support Industry Report, 2013 – 2016



Chinese coal mine machinery industry took to hydraulic support research and development from the late 1960s, and introduced dozens of sets of hydraulic supports from the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and the former Soviet Union in the 70s; after the trial use, imitation and lessons learned, the development and application of hydraulic support gained rapid development in the 1980s, accompanied by successive development and production of over 20 different specifications of hydraulic supports embracing TD series, ZY series and ZZ series.



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Among fully-mechanized coal mining equipment, hydraulic support is the product with the largest number and investment. In recent years, China’s hydraulic support production and sales have been growing fast. In 2012 hydraulic support market size reached RMB26.78 billion, with compound annual growth rate in 2006-2012 up to 23.7%.



For now, there exist more than 110 manufacturers of hydraulic support in China. As fully-mechanized coal mining hydraulic support pertains to specialized product, including high-end products with a high degree of specialization, although there have been many companies involved in hydraulic support market over recent two years, it poses no threat to large coal mine machinery firms mainly engaged in the production of mid to high-end products, the industry competition structure basically remains stable. In 2012 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited, ChinaCoal Beijing Coal Mining Machinery Co., Ltd. and Pingdingshan Coal Mine Machinery Co., Ltd. as the top three enterprises in the Chinese hydraulic support market captured 45.5% market share; especially Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited occupied more than 60% in the high-end market.



Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited is the leading enterprise in China’s fully-mechanized coal mining hydraulic support, but also the birthplace of China’s first hydraulic support and the World’s first caving hydraulic support. In 2012 it produced 21,786 hydraulic supports, achieving sales of RMB7.28 billion. In 2009-2012 hydraulic support production and sales grew at average annual growth rates of 25.2% and 23.7%, respectively.



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Table of Content



1. Overview of Hydraulic Support Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Operating Environment for China Hydraulic Support Industry

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 Market Environment for China Coal Mine Machinery Industry

2.2.1 Status Quo

2.2.2 Industry Structure

2.2.3 Demand



3. Development of China Hydraulic Support Industry

3.1 Development Status

3.2 Market Supply and Demand

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.4 Development Tendency

3.4.1 Complete Sets

3.4.2 Safety-oriented



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4. Key Companies

4.1 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Operation

4.1.3 Revenue Structure

4.1.4 Hydraulic Support Business

4.1.5 Gross Margin

4.1.6 Clients and Suppliers

4.1.7 Forecast & Outlook

4.2 Shandong Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Operation

4.2.3 Revenue Structure

4.2.4 Hydraulic Support Business

4.2.5 Gross Margin

4.2.6 Clients and Suppliers

4.2.7 Forecast & Outlook

4.3 Linzhou Heavy Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Operation

4.3.3 Revenue Structure

4.3.4 Hydraulic Support Business

4.3.5 Gross Margin

4.3.6 Clients and Suppliers

4.3.7 Forecast & Outlook

4.4 Tiandi Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Operation

4.4.3 Revenue Structure

4.4.4 Hydraulic Support Business

4.4.5 Gross Margin

4.4.6 Clients and Suppliers

4.4.7 Forecast & Outlook

4.5 Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co., Ltd.

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Operation

4.5.3 Revenue Structure

4.5.4 Hydraulic Support Business

4.5.5 Gross Margin

4.5.6 Clients and Suppliers

4.5.7 Forecast & Outlook

4.6 ChinaCoal Beijing Coal Mining Machinery Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Operation

4.6.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.7 Shanxi Pingyang Industry Machinery Co., Ltd.

4.7.1 Profile

4.7.2 Operation

4.7.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.8 Pingdingshan Coal Mine Machinery Co., Ltd.

4.8.1 Profile

4.8.2 Operation

4.8.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.9 Sunkun Equipment Co., Ltd.

4.9.1 Profile

4.9.2 Operation

4.9.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.10 China Coal Handan Coal Mining Machinery Company Limited

4.10.1 Profile

4.10.2 Operation

4.10.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.11 Zibo Taili Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

4.11.1 Profile

4.11.2 Operation

4.11.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.12 Shenyang Tian An Mining Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

4.12.1 Profile

4.12.2 Operation

4.12.3 Hydraulic Support Business

4.13 Tai\'an Huayang Coal Mine Supporting Equipment Co., Ltd.

4.13.1 Profile

4.13.2 Operation

4.13.3 Hydraulic Support Business



5. Summary & Forecast



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