Research Report on China Tire Industry, 2013-2017

In 2012, the output volume of rubber tires reached 891.67 million in China, increasing by 7.16% YOY. Among that, the output volume of radial tires totaled 460.5 million, increasing by 17.1% YOY. In terms of regions, China tire production mainly concentrated in east coast regions in 2012. The output volume of Shandong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang totaled 591 million, accounting for about 66% of the total tire output volume in China.



In 2012, the sales revenue of tire manufacturers exceeded CNY 400 billion in China. In 2012, the price of tire materials fluctuated and decreased sharply. Among that, the annual average price of natural rubber (SCR10) decreased from 33,835 CNY/ton to 25,053 CNY/ton, decreasing by 25.9% YOY; that of styrene butadiene rubber (1500) decreased from 26,808 CNY/ton to 20,519 CNY/ton, decreasing by 23.5% YOY; that of butadiene rubber (grade 1) decreased from 30,225 CNY/ton to 22,833 CNY/ton, decreasing by 24.5% YOY. The causes are as the following: 1. natural rubber supply was sufficient, but its price kept decreasing due to the influence of global slump economy; 2. prices of coal and crude oil kept low, so the price of synthetic rubber also decreased after lost cost support.



In 2012, tire price decreased due to the weak demand and decreasing price of raw materials. The annual average prices of radial tires (165/70R14) for sedan and bias-ply tires (7.50-16-14PR) for light truck were 265 CNY/set and 701 CNY/set respectively, decreasing by 5.7% YOY and 12.5% YOY respectively. However, the gross margin of tire industry increased obviously because of its enlarged profit space. In 2012, the total profit of tire industry reached CNY 27.5 billion, increasing by 43.7% YOY, which was 40% higher than the growth rate of output volume. Meanwhile, the return on assets was 7.3%, increasing by 2% over 2011 with the profitability enhanced.



Many international tire giants have begun to successively enter China since the 1990s. Attracted by the low production costs in China, many multinational tire enterprises treat China as an important tire production base. China's advantages in huge market demand and low costs are extremely attractive for global tire investment. At present, over half of China tire market has been occupied by foreign-funded enterprises. Moreover, foreign-funded enterprises firmly occupy the domestic high-end market, so their profit margins are usually twice that of China local enterprises or even more.



In China, international tire giants occupied rather huge advantages while most domestic tire enterprises are small and weak. According to the rough statistics of China research and Intelligence, the number of tire enterprises has exceeded 500 in China by the end of 2012. CRI predicts that many small and medium-sized tire enterprises will disappear (may go bankrupt or be acquired by huge tire enterprises) in the coming three to five years along with the accelerating mergers and reorganization of China tire industry.



In 2012, the output volume of automobiles was 19.2718 million in China, increasing by 4.6% YOY. Meanwhile, the sales volume was 19.3064 million, increasing by 4.3% YOY; the growth rates of output volume and that of sales volume increased by 3.8% and 1.8% over 2011. Although China has been globally the largest automobile market since 2009, its automobile reserves per capita is still extremely low. In 2012, the automobile reserves per thousand people were less than 100 units in China, which were much lower than that in developed countries (600-800 units/thousand people). CRI predicts that the annual growth rate of China automobile market will remain over 5% in the next few years. Along with the constant increasing automobile reserves in China, the annual growth rate of China tire market will exceed 15%. In China automobile tire market, the demand of replacement tires is about twice that of supporting tires, accounting for over 2/3 tire market.



In 2012, the vehicle reserves for civil use were 120.89 million (including 11.45 million three-wheeled cars and low speed trucks) in China, increasing by 14.3% over 2011. Replacement tire market is entering a flourishing period along with the rapid increase of automobile reserves. In such huge domestic consumption market in China, the growth rate of tire industry will increase sharply in 2013-2017. With integrated upstream and downstream of the tire industry chain, relative cheap energy and labor force, China tire industry still possesses great advantages over other developing countries in recent years.CRI predicts that China tire industry will keep increasing both in domestic demand and export in the next few years.



