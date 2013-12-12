Research Report on China Valve Industry, 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- China Third-Party Payment Industry Report, 2013 – 2016



From May 2011 when the People’s Bank of China issued the first batch of payment licenses to July 2013 when the seventh batch was released, the number of licensed third-party payment firms in China soared to 250, with the type of licenses covering seven leading business systems out and out.



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As far as the transaction scale is concerned, offline acquiring, internet payment and mobile payment are primary businesses in China third-party payment market. In 2012, the transaction scale of the three primary businesses stood at 98.27% of the total in the third-party payment market, with the highest from the offline acquiring business accounting for 68.8%.



2013 witnessed a steady growth as a whole of the offline acquiring business in China third-party payment industry, with the targeted transaction scale totaling RMB13.1 trillion. In particular, commercial banks and CHINAUMS occupied a lion’s share in acquiring market. Under the influence of the restriction of macro-economic environment and the release of new rules, the market growth is projected to scale down.



In the first three quarters of 2013, the transaction scale of internet payment in China climbed by 37.26% year-on-year to RMB3.5604 trillion. As the industry is growing mature, some change is undergoing when it comes to application. While consolidating existing market share in the traditional application of online shopping (41.5%) and aviation (15.3%), industrial players are embarking on fund payment field.



Entering 2013, mobile payment is performing best among the seven leading payment businesses. In 2013Q1-Q3, the transaction scale in China third-party payment market claimed RMB474.4 billion, up 213.88% over 2012 year round. In particular, the transaction scale in the third quarter saw a month-on-month growth of 152.6% to RMB296.51 billion. The explosive growth in the transaction growth is credited to the joint efforts of the involved as an element of the third-party payment industry chain.



In Aug., 2013, Tenpay worked with WeChat to launch WeChat Payment; in Oct.2013, Alipay Wallet updated to the 7.6 edition; in Nov., Alipay Wallet announced officially to become an independent brand seeking for development. As for telecom operators, CMPAY unveiled mobile phone payment cloud pos cashier in Oct.2013. When it comes to mobile phone card terminal, Lenovo announced to team up with Lakala to release customized mobile phone card reader.



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Table of Content



Preface



1. Development Environment of China Third-Party Payment Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Policy Environment

1.2.1 Related Policy

1.2.2 License Issuing

1.3 Economic Environment

1.4 Technological Environment

1.5 Social Environment

1.5.1 Netizen Size

1.5.2 Mobile Netizen Size

1.5.3 Market Scale of Internet Shopping



2. Users Analysis in China Third-Party Payment Industry

2.1 Online Payment

2.1.1 User Attributes

2.1.2 User Behaviour

2.2 Mobile Payment

2.2.1 User Attributes

2.2.2 User Behaviour



3. Market Analysis of Third-Party Payment Industry

3.1 Development Course

3.2 Market Scale

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.3.1 Number and Business Types of Enterprises

3.3.2 Market Shares

3.3.3 Layout in Mobile Payment

3.3.4 Layout in Fund Payment



4. Market Segments of China Third-Party Payment Industry

4.1 Offline Acquiring

4.2 Online Payment

4.2.1 Market Scale

4.2.2 Competition

4.3 Mobile Payment

4.3.1 Definition

4.3.2 Industrial Chain

4.3.3 Development Environment

4.3.4 Market Scale

4.3.5 Competition

4.3.6 Development Trend

4.4 Cross-border Payment

4.4.1 Definition

4.4.2 Policy

4.4.3 Market Analysis



5. Group Operation Enterprises in China Third-Party Payment Industry

5.1 Overview

5.2 AliPay

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Development Course

5.2.3 Operation

5.2.4 Mobile Phone Payment

5.2.5 Partners

5.2.6 Alibaba Acquires 51% Shares of Tianhong Asset Management

5.3 CHINAUMS

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Partners

5.3.3 Cooperation

5.3.4 Layout in Mobile Payment

5.3.5 Youngor Increases Investment of RMB340 million to CHINAUMS

5.4 ChinaPay

5.5 China TV Pay

5.6 SWOT Analysis of Group Operation Enterprises



6. Independent Operation Enterprises in China Third-Party Payment Industry

6.1 TenPay

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Development Course

6.1.3 WeChat Payment

6.1.4 Partners

6.2 99Bill

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Development Course

6.2.3 Operation

6.2.4 Partners

6.2.5 Layout in Mobile Payment

6.2.6 March to Internet Financing Market

6.3 Chinapnr

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Payment Business

6.3.3 Development Course

6.3.4 Partners

6.3.5 Chinapnr Releases Mobile POS Financing Products

6.4 YeePay

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Development Course

6.4.3 Operation

6.4.4 Partners

6.4.5 Shenzhen InfoTech Technologies Plans to Join Hands with YeePay, etc to Establish Credit Information Company

6.4.6 Strategy

6.5 IPS

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Development Course

6.5.3 Partners

6.6 Lakala

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Development Course

6.6.3 Operation

6.6.4 Partners

6.7 UMPay

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 Development Course

6.7.3 Partners

6.8 Smartpay

6.9 Qiandai

6.10 SWOT Analysis of Independent Operation Enterprises



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7. Telecom Operation Enterprises in China Third-Party Payment Industry

7.1 CMPAY

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Business

7.1.3 Development Course

7.1.4 Partners

7.1.5 Strategic Goal

7.2 Bestpay

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Development Course

7.2.3 Partners

7.3 EPAY

7.4 SWOT Analysis of Telecom Operation Enterprises



8. Market Review and Forecast of China Third-Party Payment Industry

8.1 Market Review

8.2 Development Trends

8.3 Market Forecast

8.4 Forecast of Market Segments

8.4.1 Offline Acquiring

8.4.2 Online Payment

8.4.3 Mobile Payment



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The production of lens is the key to the production of spectacles. Lenses are mainly made from optical glass, polycarbonate (PC) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). In particular, optical glass is mostly made in China, while PC and PMMA are heavily reliant on import. In 2013Q1-Q3, China imported 1,025,300 tons of PC and 164,700 tons of PMMA respectively.



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- Operation, investment and M&As and business of 14 leading spectacles enterprises in China.



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