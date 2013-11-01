New Pharmaceuticals research report from CRI is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Haemophilus influenza type B is a kind of haemophilus influenza with extremely strong invasiveness. Among all the serious infections caused by haemophilus influenzas, almost 90% were caused by haemophilus influenza type B.
According to the researches in recent years, HIB has become the first bacteria that will cause diseases on the respiratory tracts of children in China. It mainly causes lower respiratory infection and pneumonia. After infected by HIB, the risk of getting invasive diseases is related to one's HIB immune level. The prevalence rate of HIB antibody in infants is quite high, which mainly comes from mothers. Antibody titer reaches the highest point when infants are three to four months old. In addition, because infants are naturally exposed to HIB or other pathogenic bacteria, their antibody concentration will gradually increase in the early time. As a result, the incidence rate of HIB invasive diseases is quite low among newborns. However, along with the decline of antibody concentration, the incidence rate reaches the highest point in the middle childhood. In addition, the incidence rate gradually declines with immune system becoming increasingly complete. Therefore, HIB infection generally happens on children below five years old. More specifically, the incidence mainly happens to children below two years old. The distribution of HIB infection seasons shows a double-peak in winter and autumn as one peak and spring as the other peak. Generally speaking, the incidence rate is the highest in winter and the lowest in summer.
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At present, there is still no national statistical data on HIB diseases in China. According to a large-scale epidemiology investigation held in Hefei, the incidence rate of HIB meningitis was 107/100,000,000 among children below five years old in Hefei and the fatality rate was 9.7%. After treated, 21.4% survival children still suffer nervous or nervous system complications or sequelae. According to the epidemiology investigation in Hefei, CRI predicts that the incidence rate of HIB invasive meningitis is 104/100,000,000 among children below five years old. However, the incidence rate of HIB diseases among all people is still not clear.
HIB vaccines still belong to Vaccine II in China, so children are inoculated HIB vaccines at the expenses of their parents voluntarily. In 2012, China's lot release volume of HIB vaccines was 32.4098 million doses, increasing by 34.84% YOY, with the market scale exceeding CNY 2 billion.
As free vaccines that are widely applied in developed countries, HIB vaccines have extremely huge development space in China. CIR predicts that HIB vaccines are likely to become Vaccine I in the coming years.
Through this report, readers can acquire the following information:
- Development environment of China HIB vaccine industry
- Epidemic situation of HIB diseases in China
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., Sanofi Pasteur, GSK China, Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics S.R.L.
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