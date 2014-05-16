Research Report on Conveyor Systems Demand Is Driven by Industrialization and Modernization

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The report “Conveyor Systems Market by Conveyor Types (Roller, Belt, Overhead, Pallet, Crescent & others), Industry (Automotive, Airport, Retail and Food & Beverage) and Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas & ROW): Industry Trends & Forecast to 2018”, defines and segments the conveyor systems market with the analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue.



Request for free 10% customization of report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=31314058



Browse 103 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 292 pages and in-depth TOC on “Conveyor Systems Market - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2018”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/conveyor-systems-market-31314058.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The conveyor systems market value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.78% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East (in the ROW) show a promising growth rate for the conveyer systems market. Europe and the Americas show a steady growth rate in the conveyor systems market.



The conveyor systems demand is driven by industrialization and modernization. Advanced conveyor systems have reduced the errors which arise in manual material handling. Along with traditional conveyor systems such as belt and roller, new conveyor systems such as pallet and overhead show a favorable presence in different industry sectors. These new conveyor systems have higher speed, better flexibility, and are efficient and easy to operate.



The conveyor systems market is dominated by a few global players and many regional players. A few of the key players are SSI Schaefer (Germany), Dematic (Luxembourg), Daifuku (Japan), and others. The top five players that include the above accounted for about 50% of the market in 2012. SSI Schaefer is the market leader, and it supplies conveyor systems through the SSI Schaefer systems and automation segment. It is a leader in warehousing and logistic services. SSI Schaefer has implemented

conveyor systems in the facility of different industry segments; tote and carton conveying systems and tray conveying systems for the retail industry and food & beverage industry, respectively.



SSI Schaefer has over 50 subsidiaries across the globe. Its worldwide presence helps the company impart consistently high levels of customer orientation. The latest production technologies help the company sustain its market position. Recently, the company launched its case-picking system; it is a modular system that allows customization as per an individual’s need and can be combined with other systems, as well as allows integration with different technologies. Along with new-product development, the company is more focused on supply contracts; a recent supply contract was drawn with BLG Trade Logistics (Germany), where SSI Schaefer equipped the warehouse with 17km-long conveyor systems, 20 container buffers, 133 picking stations, 14 carton flow racks, and 96 packaging locations.



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=31314058



Browse related Reports:



Heavy Construction Equipment Market: By Types (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others), Application Areas (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heavy-construction-equipment-market-1211.html



Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Types (Disinfection: Chlorine, UV, Ozone; Filtration: Granular, Adsorption, RO, MF, UF; Desalination, Testing), By Applications (Municipal, Industrial), & By Geography — Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-equipment-market-948.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/engineering-equipment-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets