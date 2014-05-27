Research Report on Feed Antioxidants Market Worth $238.5 Million in 2018 by MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The report “Feed Antioxidants Market by Type (BHA, BHT, Ethoxyquin & Others), By Livestock (Swine, Cattle, Poultry, Aquatic Animals & Others), By Geography — Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018”,defines and segments the global feed antioxidant market with analyses and projection of the global market size in terms of value for the feed antioxidants. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors of the global market with analyses of trends, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. The market is segmented and value is projected on the basis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries of each region are covered and their market is projected. The market is further segmented and the value is projected on the basis of types, livestock, and geography.



Browse more than 76 market data tables and 17 figures spread through 154 pages and in-depth TOC on “Feed Antioxidants Market - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-feed-antioxidants-market-138013648.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=138013648



Feed antioxidant is a key ingredient in the feed additive industry. Its role in increasing the shelf life of feed cannot be undermined. The antioxidant producers are trying to bring down the production cost and develop new products that would not only help them expand their product portfolio, but also cater to the varied needs of customers. The companies have been investing in R&D centers for achieving these objectives.



Feed antioxidants are vital for livestock owners as they help inbringing down the overall cost of the feed by reducing wastage of feed and preventing it from oxidation. They also shield the vital nutrients in the feed and help in preserving their nutritive value. The industry has been continually witnessing advancements in technology. Improvements in this direction have enabled the preparation of feed in a more efficient and better way. Feed antioxidants consist of various products such as BHA, BHT, and Ethoxyquin among others.



The feed antioxidant segment in the Asia-Pacific region is developing rapidlyand this region isthe largest market for feed antioxidants. Companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Kemin Europa (U.S.), and Cargill, Inc. (U.S.) are strengthening their feed antioxidant segment by expanding their business operations. By adopting this strategy, companies are competing with each other and are increasing their revenues by developing their feed antioxidant businesses.



By adopting growth strategies such as expansion, acquisition, joint ventures and agreements, the companies are expanding worldwide. Companies such as Novus International (U.S.) and Perstorp (Sweden) are expanding their antioxidant businesses by going for acquisitions that may enhance their penetration in the feed antioxidants market.



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=138013648



Browse related Reports:



Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Type (Starter, Grower, Sow), Additive (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers) and by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/swine-feed-market-144656020.html



Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Iron, Manganese, and Copper), by Livestock (Ruminant, Poultry, Aqua, Swine, and Equine) & by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-feed-micronutrients-market-233488872.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets