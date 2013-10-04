Research Report on Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023 Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global commercial aircraft industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023 offers the reader detailed analysis of the global commercial aircraft market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The global commercial aircraft sector is expected to experience a slow and stable growth during the forecast period. Airline companies around the world are expected to procure approximately 34000 airplanes during the 2011-2031 periods according to Boeing's estimates. The commercial aircraft market grows parallel to the civil aviation markets across all major countries. With the civil aviation market improving steadily following the recent economic recession, the airline companies are spending significantly to replace their ageing aircraft fleets. Additionally, the expansion plans of airlines from major emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, and Europe has initiated a series of contracts for aircrafts of various types during the last few years. The global air traffic has also grown substantially with the surge in the number of passengers preferring air travel. These factors are therefore expected to cumulatively drive the commercial aircraft market during the forecast period.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits



- The report provides detailed analysis of the market for commercial aircraft during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting aircraft expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.

- Recent years have witnessed a revolution in the digitization of the commercial aircraft industry with various airlines realizing the importance of providing added features such as real-time weather details, flight operations, asset tracking, health monitoring, and airport taxi services. The near future will see significant opportunities for aircraft manufacturers and OEMs to use various means of digitization as a potential source of differentiation. Today's world is increasingly adopting the digital model in all aspects of living and thus embedded sensors improve the efficiency of business processes when combined with mobility applications. An example of such an initiative is United Airlines rolling out 11,000 Apple iPads to its pilots in an effort to further digitize the cockpits. The iPads are infused to replace the paper manuals with electronic flight bags (EFB) that will be available on the Apple iPad via dedicated application. These devices are expected to reduce the amount of paper required for flight operating manuals, navigation charts, reference handbooks, flight checklists etc.



Key Market Issues



One of the major challenges being faced by the industry is the sheer expense involved in developing a new commercial aircraft. A good example of this is the US$32 billion that Boeing spent to develop its 787 Dreamliner, due to which it doesn't expect to see any profits for the next 10 years at least; the company's initial estimate was a development cost not exceeding US$6 billion. According to Adam Pilarski, Senior Vice President with the aviation-consulting firm Avitas, even though the 787 Dreamliner may be the best commercial plane ever built, its development is likely to result in heavy losses for the company. Similarly, the development costs for Airbus's A380 have topped US$18 billion and this aircraft too could result in the company incurring losses. Delivery delays for the 787 are also expected to add to the problems faced by Boeing.



Commercial airlines incur the highest expenditure on fuel; over 33% of total cost. This is why the current steady increase in fuel prices globally poses such a significant risk to the overall sustainability of the industry. In today's economic climate when carriers are competing fiercely for market share, fuel prices play a major role in determining profitability. The rising fuel prices have been attributed to be one of the major reasons for the recent collapse of the European carriers including Malev and Spanair. According to IATA's forecasts, the average fuel prices are expected to be US$130 per barrel compared to the earlier expected US$124 per barrel in 2013. Considering the global economic growth, which is currently pegged at 2%, the global aviation industry is under considerable threat from rising fuel prices and industry think tanks are now asking governments to re-think regulations such as the controversial carbon tax being imposed by the European Union on the industry.



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Key Highlights



The US and European countries have traditionally been viewed as the prominent centers of the global commercial aircraft market. This has however, started to change in recent years with the saturation of these markets and the resultant negligible growth. Countries of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions that are experiencing robust economic growth are now emerging as the markets with the maximum growth potential, while the US and Europe are expected to procure aircraft primarily for fleet modernization. Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are examples of countries that are expected to exhibit double digit growth over the forecast period. According to a report published by Airbus, Asia-Pacific will account for approximately 34% of the demand for commercial aircraft over the next 20 years, with India (9.8%) and China (7.2%) having the fastest growth rates in terms of passenger traffic on domestic markets.



Research and development in the commercial aircraft industry is currently focused primarily on developing technologies that aid in fuel efficiency. With fuel prices having increased substantially over the last few years, developing aircrafts that consume less fuel has become mandatory for reducing the cost of ownership and ensuring sustenance and profitability for airline companies. This need is further compounded by the residual effects of the September 11 attacks on the US that have most adversely impacted the global commercial aviation industry. Globally, various airlines are now considering retiring some of their current fleet earlier than originally planned in order to replace them with a newer generation of models, with a view of achieving considerably lower operating costs. This drive for more efficient aircraft will also increase demand for modularization of design given that it will enable efficiency upgrades.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Commercial Aircraft Market Size and Drivers

3.1 Commercial aircraft market size and forecast

3.1.1 Demand for commercial aircraft to remain stable across the forecast period

3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Regional Analysis

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific dominates the global commercial aircraft market

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific commercial aircraft market to be the largest market globally

3.2.3 Commercial aircraft expenditure in North America set to experience modest growth

3.2.4 European commercial aircraft sector to be third largest market globally

3.2.5 Commercial Aircraft market in the Middle East expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.89%

3.2.6 Mexico and Brazil expected to dominate Commercial Aircraft sector in Latin America

3.2.7 Markets in Africa expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3 Commercial Aircraft Sub-Sector Market Size Composition

3.3.1 Single-aisle aircraft are expected to have the largest share of the total commercial aircraft market during the forecast period

3.3.2 Market for twin-aisle aircraft to record a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period

3.3.3 Regional Jets market to grow at a CAGR of 3.56%

3.3.4 Market for Cargo Aircraft to grow at a CAGR of 0.22%

3.3.5 Market for business jets to record a CAGR of 3.65%

3.4 Demand Drivers and Growth Stimulators

3.4.1 The rise of the low cost carrier model

3.4.2 Growth in air cargo traffic

3.4.3 Strong continued growth in North America and Europe

3.4.4 Older and less fuel efficient aircraft to be replaced with eco-efficient models



4 Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges

4.1 Technological Developments

4.1.1 Renewed focus on developing technologies to maximize fuel efficiency

4.1.2 Research and development efforts oriented towards reduction in noise pollution

4.1.3 Improved turbulence detection systems to prevent crashes

4.2 Market Trends

4.2.1 Fast growth in emerging markets

4.2.2 Growing demand for fuel efficient aircraft

4.2.3 Regional jets to experience greater demand compared to larger commercial airliners

4.3 Industry Consolidation

4.3.1 The industry to witness joint ventures and alliances

4.4 Key Challenges

4.4.1 Large development costs and delays pose a major obstacle



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5 SWOT Analysis of the Commercial Aircraft Market

5.1 Strengths

5.1.1 Large population, operating framework, and liberal laws in Asia-Pacific to ensure steady rise in air traffic

5.1.2 Commercial aviation drives the modern economy

5.1.3 Acquisition of commercial aircrafts gives countries a strategic advantage

5.2 Weaknesses

5.2.1 Lack of skilled labor impacts the growth of the industry

5.2.2 High barriers to entry resulting in fewer new entrants in the market

5.3 Oil price volatility

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Digitization of the commercial aircraft industry

5.4.2 Focusing on niche markets which are shunned by major carriers

5.4.3 Business aviation to present many growth opportunities over the forecast period

5.5 Threats

5.5.1 US and European economic crisis

5.5.2 Rising fuel prices could adversely affect industry growth



6 Country Analysis - Commercial Aircraft Market

1 49

6.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.1.1 Single-aisle aircraft expected to account for the largest share of the US commercial aircraft expenditure

6.1.2 Twin-aisle segment expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.09% over the forecast period

6.2 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.2.1 Russian single-aisle aircraft market to witness highest spending during the forecast period

6.2.2 Twin-aisle expected to account for the second largest segment in the Russian commercial aircraft market

6.2.3 Regional jets to account for a share of 7% of total Russian expenditure on commercial planes

6.3 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.3.1 Twin-aisle segment expected to drive the UK commercial aircraft market

6.4 Ireland Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.4.1 Spending on single aisle aircraft to lead the Irish commercial aircraft market

6.5 Turkey Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.5.1 Single-aisle segment to drive the Turkish commercial aircraft market

6.6 Chinese Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.6.1 Single-aisle segment is expected to constitute for 53.6% share in Chinese commercial aircraft market

6.6.2 Twin-aisle segment is expected to account for the second largest share during the forecast period

6.6.3 Economic restructuring to bolster demand for cargo aircraft in China

6.7 Indian Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.7.1 Expenditure on the single-aisle segment driving the Indian commercial aircraft market

6.7.2 Twin-aisle expected to constitute the second largest market share

6.8 Indonesia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.8.1 Lion Air's procurement plans to bolster single aisle aircraft market in Indonesia

6.8.2 Business jets segment is expected to account for the second largest share during the forecast period

6.9 Singapore Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.9.1 Expenditure on the twin-aisle segment driving the Singaporean commercial aircraft market

6.9.2 Single-aisle aircraft expected to constitute the second largest market share

6.10 Mexico Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.10.1 Single-aisle aircraft expected to be the most important segment of commercial aircraft in Mexico

6.10.2 Business jets expected to be the second most important segment of Commercial Aircraft in Mexico

6.11 Brazil Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.11.1 Single Aisle Aircraft expected to be the most important segment of Commercial Aircraft in Brazil

6.11.2 Business jets expected to be the second most important segment of commercial aircraft in Brazil

6.12 UAE Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.12.1 Spending on Twin Aisle Aircraft to account for the largest segment in the UAE

6.13 Kuwait Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.13.1 Spending on Single Aisle Aircraft to account for the largest segment in Kuwait

6.14 Ethiopia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.14.1 Spending on Cargo Aircraft to account for the largest segment in the Ethiopia

6.14.2 Spending on Twin Aisle Aircraft to account for the second largest segment in Ethiopia

6.15 Libya Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

6.15.1 Spending on Single Aisle Aircraft to account for the largest segment in Libya



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