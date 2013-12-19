Research Report on Global DesignWise Medical Product Analysis 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- DesignWise Medical Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update



Analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



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Scope



- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.



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Table of Contents

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 3

List of Figures 3

Key Facts 4

DesignWise Medical Inc. - Major Products and Services 5

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10

Closed-Loop Neonatal Oxygen Control 12

Closed-Loop Neonatal Oxygen Control Product Status 12

Closed-Loop Neonatal Oxygen Control Product Description 12

Diabetes Management Device - Pediatric Use 13

Diabetes Management Device - Pediatric Use Product Status 13

Diabetes Management Device - Pediatric Use Product Description 13

OPOD System 14



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OPOD System Product Status 14

OPOD System Product Description 14

Self-Contained Nebulizer System 15

Self-Contained Nebulizer System Product Status 15

Self-Contained Nebulizer System Product Description 15

Vein Transilluminator 16

Vein Transilluminator Product Status 16

Vein Transilluminator Product Description 16

DesignWise Medical Inc. - Key Competitors 17

DesignWise Medical Inc. - Key Employees 18

DesignWise Medical Inc. - Locations And Subsidiaries 19

Head Office 19

Appendix 20

Methodology 20

About GlobalData 20

Contact Us 20

Disclaimer 20 List of Tables

DesignWise Medical Inc., Key Facts 1

DesignWise Medical Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 1

DesignWise Medical Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 1

DesignWise Medical Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Development Stage 1

DesignWise Medical Inc., Key Facts 4

DesignWise Medical Inc., Major Products and Services 5

DesignWise Medical Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 7

DesignWise Medical Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 9

DesignWise Medical Inc. Number of Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 11

Closed-Loop Neonatal Oxygen Control - Product Status 12

Closed-Loop Neonatal Oxygen Control - Product Description 12

Diabetes Management Device - Pediatric Use - Product Status 13

Diabetes Management Device - Pediatric Use - Product Description 13

OPOD System - Product Status 14

OPOD System - Product Description 14

Self-Contained Nebulizer System - Product Status 15

Self-Contained Nebulizer System - Product Description 15

Vein Transilluminator - Product Status 16

Vein Transilluminator - Product Description 16

DesignWise Medical Inc., Key Employees 18 List of Figures

DesignWise Medical Inc. Key Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 1

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

DesignWise Medical Inc. Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 10



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