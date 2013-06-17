Research Report on Global Eyewear Market Report - 2013 Edition - MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Eyewear market that mainly comprises of frames, lenses, sunglasses and contact lenses has witnessed a consistent growth over the past few years. The growth of frames, lenses and contact lenses was on account of rise in population with eye defects and inclination towards fashionable eyewear. Demand for sunglasses increased primarily to protect eyes from bright sunlight and high-energy visible light.



The key trends observed within the industry including increased usage of silicone hydrogel and eyewear fashion. On the development front, Crizal Forte UV, a clear eyeglass lens was launched, introduction of Eye-Sun Protection Factor for lenses and launch of enVista TORIC lens. However, the industry remains threatened by certain challenges which include changing local conditions of the countries and sale of illegal novelty contact lenses. The major factors which will contribute in the growth of the industry include growing ageing population since with age people get more eye problems, rising diabetic population, increasing urban population and growing economic condition.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-eyewear-market-report-2013-edition



Global Eyewear Market Report: 2013 Edition offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide eyewear market with focus on regional markets like Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is the largest market of contact lenses followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Eyewear market of Latin American countries including Brazil, Mexico and Argentina is also discussed in the report.



The competition in the global eyewear market is intense with few large players viz. Essilor, Luxottica, Carl Zeiss AG and Safilo Group. The competitive landscape of the global and regional contact lens markets, along with the company profiles of the leading players are discussed in detail.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168207



MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/