Research Report on Google Market Intelligence - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Google Market Intelligence has set the industry standard for comprehensive research into Google's market prospects, competition, products, services, and applications since April 2010.



This subscription service provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more.



The Google Market Intelligence subscription service includes: Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.



We offer pricing to meet the needs of all clients including Single-user, Team, and Corporate Licensing options.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/google-market-intelligence



Target Audience:



Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.



Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google

Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. Google Market Intelligence provides a competitive advantage and insights for subscribers.



Report Benefits:



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive many Google-specific reports throughout the year including: Google in Mobile: Beyond Android, Google in Home Entertainment, Google and Smartgrid, Google in OSS/BSS, Google in Developing Countries, Google in Search, Google in Media and Content, Google and the Browser Market, Google and Broadband Wireless, Google and SaaS (Software as a Service), Google in Connected Home, Google and the Connected Life, Google and Citywide Communications, Google in Telephony, Google in Public Safety, Google in Cloud Computing, Google in Applications, Google and RFID, Google and M2M, Google in Education, Google and Small Companies, Google as Virtual Network Operator, Google in Location-based Services, and more



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive several reports throughout the year that compare and contrast the market prospects, products and services, and SWOT analysis between each company. Google Versus reports will include: Google vs. Apple, Google vs. Microsoft, Google vs. AOL, Google vs. Yahoo, Google vs. Netflix, Google vs. Carriers



Each Google Market Intelligence subscriber will be entitled to one custom research report per subscription year with the size and extent dependent on the subscription level as per the following: Single-user: Up to 10 pages, Team License: Up to 50 pages, and Company-wide: 200 pages or more. Topics for the Custom Research Report will be chosen by the subscriber and may cover virtually any subject of interest or concern



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive advisory services about topics of interest. Subscribers may ask either general questions or specific questions relative to Google Market Intelligence research and analysis. The number of individuals that may engage research and consulting staff depends on the subscription level.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/89254



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will enjoy our Credit System for additional reports. This new system provides purchase credits that are valid for up to one year from purchase. These credits allow the client to obtain any Mind Commerce report they wish (e.g. reports not included in Google Market Intelligence): Single-user Subscription: $2,000 USD credit, Team-License Subscription: $5,000 USD credit, and Company-wide Subscription: $ 12,000 USD credit. These credits are valid for up to one year for any Mind Commerce reports (existing or that becomes available in the future) that is not part of the Google Market Intelligence subscription service.

The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will be entitled to receive Google Related Research that addresses a variety of topics in great breadth and depth. Topics include search, media, marketing/advertising, communications, content, commerce, telephony, applications, cloud services and more



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/