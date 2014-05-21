Research Report on High Acuity Information Systems Market Research Analysis, Overview, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "High Acuity Information Systems Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



The need for accurate information systems arises primarily from the increasing number of critical patients, since they can deliver information about the various medical parameters of patients accurately. High acuity information system is engaged in maintaining electronic patient records (EPR) coupled with computerized physician order entry (CPOE). In addition, it also guides surgeons while operating the patients. EPR and CPOE, if done manually, will require huge effort along with time and any error in the same may destroy complete data about the patient. This problem is overcome by installing high acuity information systems in medical institutes.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-acuity-information-systems.html



High acuity information systems are usually utilized in intensive care units (ICU), operating rooms (OR), emergency departments (ED) and other critical and complex care units. The systems used in OR, ICU and ED are termed as operating room information system, intensive care information system and emergency department information system respectively. Other high acuity information systems include surgical information systems (SIS), perinatal information systems (PIS) and critical care information systems (CCIS). The emergency department information systems market is poised to show the lowest growth among other information systems. This is attributed to the fulfillment of few medical requirements in healthcare. Operating room and intensive unit information systems are expected to grow at a high rate owing to increase in patient number in ICU and OR.



High acuity information systems market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to their ability to keep huge healthcare records precisely. In addition, rise in geriatric population will also augment the growth of this market. Moreover, technological advancements, and increase in number of hospitals and beds in hospitals worldwide will also support the growth of this market.



The market growth of high acuity information systems may be hampered due to the introduction of mobility, data analytics and decision support systems. The major players operating in this market include Computer Sciences Corporation, CompuGroup Medical, Affiliated Computer Services Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, Cerner Corporation and Siemens Healthcare, among other significant players worldwide.



More Report on Healthcare IT Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/healthcareit-market-reports-19.html



About Us:- Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:

Sheela AK

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Browse Market Research Report:- http://marketingfirmblog.wordpress.com/

http://marketsresearchreports.wordpress.com/