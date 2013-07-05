Research Report on Israel 2013 Wealth Book: Market Trends in Millionaire Wealth : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Israel



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country’s HNWIs have performed through the crisis



Executive summary



There are 74,700 HNWIs and over 1,400 UHNWIs in Israel in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Israel, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope



Independent market sizing of Israeli HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the wealth management and private banking sector in Israel

Size of the Israeli wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key highlights



There were just over 74,700 HNWIs in Israel in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$362 billion in wealth which equates to 63% of total individual wealth held in the country.

Israeli HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period – worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst Israeli HNWI numbers rose by 13.2%.

At the end of 2012, Israeli HNWIs held 26% (US$94 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is in line with the worldwide norm of between 20% and 30%.

There are 1,437 UHNWIs in Israel, with an average wealth of US$109 million per person. Of this total, there are 17 billionaires, 197 centimillionaires and 1,223 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2012.

Tel Aviv is the largest city for Israeli millionaires, accounting for 35% of total UHNWIs with just over 500 individuals. There are also sizable HNWI populations in Herzliya (286 UHNWIs) and Jerusalem (210 UHNWIs).



Reasons to buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017

The report also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city



