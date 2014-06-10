Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Research Report on Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry in China, 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Description



As an important kind of organic acid, lactic acid is widely used in industries of food, beverage, brewing, spice, medicine, leather, cigarette, chemical engineering as well as printing and dyeing. As the application areas of lactic acid and its derivatives expand and the consumption increases, demand for lactic acid keeps increasing in China. Lactic acid is also widely used as pH modifying agent in beer. Demand for lactic acid continues to increase in food industry.



Polylactic acid is transformed from lactic acid. It can transform industrial plastic products, food packaging and non-woven cloth to civil products, which can be further processed into various textiles and sanitary products. The market possesses huge potential for growth. Similar to the membrane made from polystyrene, polylactic acid provides fine gloss and transparency which other biodegradable products cannot provide.



Major production regions of lactic acid are the U.S.A., Western Europe, Japan and China while nearly 80% of the manufacturers adopt zymotechnics in production. The production capacity of lactic acid is concentrated in North America, Asia and Europe. The output volume of lactic acid in Asia is the largest, accounting for 40% of the global output volume, while North America is the largest consumer with the proportion of 40% in the world. Lactic acid is widely used in many areas. In recent years, as resources reserves decrease and people's concern for environment protection increases, degradable polylactic acid (PLA) made from lactic acid becomes the new focus of global researchers, which promotes the development and production of lactic acid, a green platform chemical.



In Chinese lactic acid industry, only a few enterprises, such as COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd., Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd. and Hebei Xinhua Limited Company, can reach the annual production capacity of tens of thousands of tons. Most enterprises have small scales and the annual production capacity of hundreds to thousands of tons. Many enterprises announce plans of new projects with large scales.



A sound industry chain system is formed in Chinese lactic acid industry. In terms of the constitution of upstream and downstream industries, lactic acid manufacture industry is the extension of raw material industry. The development of high-end industry chain from raw materials to products is partially realized.



In China, upstream raw material for lactic acid is corn starch while downstream includes food, medicine, cosmetic, and agricultural product industry. Industries with the largest consumption of lactic acid are food and beverages with average annual growth rate of 10%, including condiments, liquor and milk. Industrial application areas are leather manufacture, microelectronics, electroplating industry and PLA production.



The output volume of lactic acid was 0.2 million tons in China in 2013 while the market size was CNY 1.7 billion. The global production capacity of PLA is expected to increase from over 0.2 million tons in 2012 to 0.8 million tons in 2020 while that in Asia will exceed 0.35 million tons, accounting for nearly 50% of the total. Many Asian countries issue policies to support development of various bio-based materials while Asia produces a large amount of agricultural raw materials, which both promote the development of PLA. However, demand for PLA remains low in Asia, which indicates that most of the new production capacity is for export. Many domestic manufacturers of PLA expand the production capacity as market demand increases in China in recent years. Although the output volume of polylactic acid was less than 20,000 tons in China in 2013, the production capacity and output volume were increasing with major manufacturers like Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd. and Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. It is predicted that the consumption of lactic acid in the production of polylactic acid will increase in the next few years.



Moreover, increase in downstream demand for polylactic acid promotes the development of lactic acid market in China. The demand in food and beverage market also stimulates growth in lactic acid industry. In the U.S., lactic acid is mainly used as acidulant while the demand in instant meat industry continues to grow. The demand for lactic acid remains stable in food and beverage industry in Western Europe and Japan. The demand for lactic acid in food and beverage market in China and other emerging countries will increase promptly.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



-Major Manufacturers of Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid in China



-Supply and Demand of Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid in China



-Import and Export of Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid in China



-Forecast on Development of China Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid Industry



The following enterprises and people are recommended to purchase this report:



-Manufacturers of Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid



-Downstream Manufacturers of Food, Beverage, Medicine and Cosmetics



-Investors/Research Institutes Concerned about China Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid Industry



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157022/research-report-on-lactic-acid-and-polylactic-acid-pla-industry-in-china-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###