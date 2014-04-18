Fast Market Research recommends "Research Report on Medical Industry in China, 2014-2018" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- In China, medical institutions refer to licensed (the Practice License of Medical Institutions) hospitals, health centers, clinics and first-aid stations that diagnose and treat diseases.
As a public service provider, medical institutions are regulated by National Health and Family Planning Commission of China and other related government departments. Uneven regional distribution of medical resources exhibits the uneven economic development in aspects of medical institution classification, assets scale, revenue and expenditure, and distribution of private and foreign-funded medical institutions for profits. Developed regions like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong and Zhejiang have more advanced medical technology.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
According to the Chinese government, the total medical expense was approximately CNY 2,891.44 billion (about USD 466 billion) in 2012, up by 18.8% compared with that in 2011. The medical expense per capita was CNY 2,135.8 (approximately USD 344) at a growth rate of 18.2%. The total medical expense and expense per capita are increasing rapidly due to economic growth and population aging. In 2012, the total medical expense accounted for 5.57% of GDP, 0.42% higher than that in 2011. However, the percentage was much lower than that in developed countries.
The number of medical institutions was 0.962 million by the end of November 2013, including 24,000 hospitals, 0.923 million primary medical institutions, 12,000 public medical institutions and 2,000 other institutions. The number of hospitals and public medical institutions increased by 1,564 and 247 respectively while that of primary medical institutions decreased by 1,606 compared with those in November 2012.
The number of visits in medical institutions reached 6.41 billion in January to November 2013, up by 8.2% YOY, including 2.41 billion in hospitals (up by 9.5% YOY), 3.79 billion in primary medical institutions (up by 7.3% YOY) and 0.21 billion in other institutions. The number of visits in public hospitals was 2.17 billion (up by 8.9% YOY) while that in private hospitals was 0.24 billion, up by 15.6% YOY, which exhibits rapid development of private hospitals in China.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry
- Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry
- Global Business Survey: MandA Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2013-2014
- Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2013-2014
- Research Report on Global and China Aerosol Industry, 2013-2017
- Medical Device Market in Pakistan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in Romania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in Poland to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in Latvia to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in United States to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts