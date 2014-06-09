Research Report on Milk Powder Market Trends and Forecast 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Milk powder is a perfect solution to those who lack immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. Milk powder results from extracting water content out of milk. The major purpose of converting milk into milk powder is because it can be preserved and has a longer shelf life. Powdered milk includes items such as dry whole milk, dry butter milk, dry whey products, dry dairy blends, and nonfat dry milk. Milk powder has various applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulae, nutritional foods etc.



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China, U.S. and France are the major markets for dried milk products. New Zealand is the largest exporter of dry milk. Even though U.S., Australia, Argentina and European regions are the largest producers of milk powder they do not fall in to the category of largest exporters. U.K. Germany, Netherland, Brazil are the major importers of dry milk.



There are various health issues which may limit the market growth such as awareness about the ultra high temperature processed milk which reduces the protein content in the milk and is regarded as less nutritious for infants.



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Some of the key players in this market are: Nestle, Unilever, Belgomilk, Friesland Campina, Kraft foods etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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