Research Report on Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Technological Improvements and Novel Approaches to Fulfill High Potential at Researchmoz.us

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Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, “Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Technological Improvements and Novel Approaches to Fulfill High Potential” that provides key data, information and analysis of the major trends and issues in Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market.



The report provides a comprehensive insight into the role of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery. The report also provides a detailed analysis of market characterization of nanotechnology in drug delivery market in terms of its market size, segmentation by key geography types and the major market drivers and barriers. The report also talks about the technological trends over the years in use of nanotechnology in drug delivery.



Scope



The scope of the report includes -



Detailed overview of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery in pharmaceutical industry along with their use, efficiency and limitation.

Annualized market data from 2007 and forecast forward till 2016 along with segmentation by geography.

Key market drivers and restraints shaping the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market.

Competitive landscape analysis with competitive profiling of leading companies.

Analysis of partnership deals from 2006 to 2010

Analysis of M&A deals from 2005 to 2010 along with segmentation by value geography and companies.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -



Develop better strategies for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market by understanding the market dynamics.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the key development area

Understand the factors shaping the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery

For understanding the technological trends in the market.

Identify the key players best positioned to take the advantage of the opportunities in the global market.

Exploit partnership and acquisition opportunities by identifying the products that could fill the portfolio gaps.



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Table of Content



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 GBI Research Report Guidance



3 Application of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery

3.1 Current Applications of Nano-enabled Drug Delivery

3.1.1 Nano-engineered drugs

3.1.2 Nano-carriers

3.2 Future Applications of Nano-enabled Drug Delivery

3.2.1 Gene and Vaccine Delivery

3.2.2 Controlled-Release Devices

3.2.3 Increased Biocompatibility

3.2.4 Improved Drug Bioavailability and Solubility

3.2.5 Applied Diagnosis, Etiology, Prognosis and Therapy (ADEPT)

3.2.6 Tissue Specific Delivery



4 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Case Studies

4.1 Abraxis Bioscience, Inc. - Paclitaxel-Albumin Nanoparticles (Abraxane)

4.2 Nanospectra Biosciences- AuroShell Particles

4.3 Calando Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RONDEL Technology

4.4 Starpharma Holdings, Ltd. - Dendrimer-Based VivaGel

4.5 Mersana Therapeutics: Fleximer - Camptothecin Conjugate

4.6 Elan Corporation - NanoCrystal Technology



5 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Market Characterization

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nano-enabled Drug Delivery Market Drivers

5.2.1 Clinical Benefits of Nano-enabled Drug delivery

5.2.2 Value Addition to Existing Pharmaceutical Products through Reformulation

5.2.3 Strong Pipeline Portfolio

5.3 Nano-Enabled Drug Delivery Market Barriers

5.3.1 Poor R&D Facilities and Time Gap between Research and Commercialization

5.3.2 Lack of Consistent Policy on Technology Transfer and Lack of Capacity to Produce Products

5.3.3 Regulatory Hindrance

5.4 Opportunity and Unmet Need - Drug Delivery

5.4.1 Opportunities

5.4.2 Unmet Need

5.5 Selected Nano-Enabled Therapeutics Approved by the FDA

5.5.1 Doxil (Caelyx)

5.5.2 Abraxane

5.5.3 AmBisome

5.5.4 Diprivan

5.5.5 Triglide

5.5.6 Myocet

5.5.7 DepoCyt

5.5.8 DaunoXome

5.5.9 Estrasorb

5.5.10 Macugen

5.5.11 Abelcet

5.5.12 Adagen

5.5.13 Pegasys

5.5.14 Somavert

5.5.15 Neulasta

5.5.16 Copaxone

5.5.17 Amphotec

5.5.18 PegIntron

5.5.19 Oncaspar

5.5.20 Epaxal

5.5.21 Elestrin



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6 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Trend Analysis

6.1 Increasing Government Funding for Nanotechnology R&D

6.2 Increasing Seed and Early-Stage Venture Capital

6.3 Creation of a New Registration Category for Nanotechnology Products within the USPTO

6.4 Genericization and Emerging Business Models Driving a Need for Novel Drug Delivery Methods



7 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 REACH Regulation

7.2.2 European Medicines Agency

7.3 The US

7.3.1 Environment Protection Agency

7.3.2 Food and Drug Administration

7.3.3 National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health

7.4 Japan



8 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Pipeline Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Pipeline Analysis by Phase



9 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Strategic Consolidations

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions by Geography

9.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions by Deal value

9.2.3 Mergers and Acquisition Analysis by Deal Type

9.3 Summary of Major M&A Deals

9.3.1 AstraZeneca Acquires MedImmune

9.3.2 Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Wyeth

9.3.3 Celgene Announces To Acquire Abraxis BioScience

9.3.4 Amgen Acquires Abgenix

9.3.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Acquires Ivax

9.4 Licensing Agreement

9.4.1 Deals by Year of Consolidations

9.4.2 Deals by Geography

9.4.3 Deals by Deal value

9.5 Summary of Major M&A Deals

9.5.1 AstraZeneca Enters Into Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Targacept

9.5.2 AstraZeneca Enters into Licensing Agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals

9.5.3 Isis Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Licensing Agreement with Genzyme

9.5.4 Nektar Therapeutics Enters Into Licensing Agreement with AstraZeneca

9.5.5 Abraxis Enters Into License Agreement With ProMetic Life Sciences



10 Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Abraxis Bioscience (Abraxis)

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3 AlphaRx Corporation

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.4 Camurus AB

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Product Portfolio

10.5 Eurand

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Business Description

10.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.6 NanoBio Corporation

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Product Portfolio

10.7 NanoCarrier

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Product Portfolio



11 Nanaotechnology in Drug Delivery - Appendix

11.1 Market Definitions

11.2 Abbreviations

11.3 Research Methodology

11.3.1 Coverage

11.3.2 Secondary Research

11.3.3 Primary Research

11.3.4 Expert Panel Validation

11.4 Contact Us

11.5 Disclaimer

11.6 Sources



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