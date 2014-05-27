Research Report on Nurse Call System Equipment Market Research Analysis, Overview, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Nurse Call System Equipment Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Nurse call systems are stated as systems that offeraid to the patients by alerting a healthcare doctor, nurse and the staff remotely for any kind of help. These equipment’s offer indispensable assistance to patients who cannot move and bed ridden patients in case of any emergency. The adoption and installation of nurse call system equipment by healthcare organizations has helped in increasing the patient’s satisfaction and safety. The systemoffers clinical connectivity between nursing staff and patient, thus facilitates the communication with the healthcare organization.



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With the advent of integrated healthcare communications technology, administrative heads or nursing directors have the facility to access the nurse call system data from their remote computers or their home. Nursecall system is integrated with the computers to provide the real-time monitoring of all patient activity. Some of the major drivers of this market includes the advancement in healthcare communication, enables supervisors to assign specific staff to patients, send message to the staff, review the report and view patient’s call activity. The main factor that is restraining the growth of this market is the lack of awareness of the innovative technologies available.



The market could be segmented on the basis of equipment’s which includes nurse call buttons, nurse call mobile systems, nurse call intercoms and nurse call integrated communication systems.In addition, the market could be segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.



Some of the key players dominating this market are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Ascom Holding AG, SimplexGrinnell, 3M Company, Critical Alert Systems LLC, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Cornell Comm. Inc., Stanley Healthcare Solutions, Rauland-Borg Corp., Vigil Health Solutions Inc. and TekTone Signal & Sound Inc. among others.



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