Research Report on Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast - 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Point Of Care Diagnostics Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Point of care (POC) diagnostics comprises of diagnostic tests that are performed at the patient site. POC diagnostics provides fast results which in turn help in faster patient management. The present POC diagnostics market already sports a number of products with several new products in the development stage. The worldwide diagnostics market is experiencing an urgent need for inexpensive POC tests for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Such tests are of significant help where the available laboratory capacity is limited. Development and introduction of new POC diagnostic methods demand effort and coordination among researchers, healthcare practitioners, and product manufacturers. POC tests bypass the need for high-end diagnostic systems for the diagnosis of infections and other healthcare needs such as blood glucose measurement. Diagnostics play a vital role in taking treatment decisions and consume a significant portion of the overall healthcare costs. Thus, in resource-limited areas, POC diagnostics may help in taking efficient treatment decisions with minimum costs.



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The overall POC diagnostics market can be classified on the basis of prime technologies used in its applications such as biosensors, electrodes, continuous testing, rapid HIV tests, drug testing, and patent analysis. The major product segments of this market are blood glucose monitoring systems, pregnancy and fertility diagnosis systems, blood chemistry and electrolyte systems, drug and alcohol analysis systems, cholesterol measurement systems, homeostasis measurement systems, tumor markers, urine chemistry systems, and some others. North America is the leading geographical market for POC diagnostics and is followed by Europe. Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure of emerging countries of Asia-Pacific will also contribute to the demand for POC diagnostic products.



Some of the major players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nipro Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, and Siemens Medical Solutions.



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