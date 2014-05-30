Research Report on Polymer Emulsion Market Poise 14,827.0 Kilotons in 2018 by MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The report, “Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl, SB Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion & Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Adhesives & Sealants & Others) & Geography - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018” define and segment the global Emulsion Polymers Market with analysis and forecasting of the market by revenue & volume.



Browse 97 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 221 pages and in-depth TOC on “Polymer Emulsion Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emulsion-polymers-market-1269.html



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Asia-Pacific - Biggest Market of Polymer Emulsion



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for emulsion polymers with the highest consumption by volume around the globe. The demand for emulsion polymer in Asia-Pacific is driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines. The major industrial segments using emulsion polymers would be transportation, consumer durables, and building & construction. The market is expected to grow with a high CAGR to reach 6,581.4 kilotons by 2018.



Asia-Pacific has witnessed significant EP manufacturing capacity expansions in the last five years. Most major manufacturers such as BASF S.E. (Germany) have capacity expansion plans in Asia-Pacific. A rapidly improving infrastructure and availability of energy & skilled labor at competitive rates are the driving factors that facilitate capacity expansions by major emulsion polymer manufacturers in Asia-Pacific.



“Vinyl Emulsions - Fastest Growing Type of Emulsion Polymer”



The global market for vinyl emulsions is expected to reach 4,600.4 kilotons by 2018. Applications for vinyl emulsions include paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, adhesives & sealants, and others. Adhesives and sealants are the most widely used application for vinyl emulsions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for vinyl emulsions with a CAGR of 7.5%. The market for vinyl emulsions in Asia-Pacific is dominated by China with a 16.0% market share followed by Japan and South Korea.



Taiwan, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are other significant markets for nanomaterials in Asia-Pacific.



“Acrylic Emulsions - The Largest Category of EPs”



Acrylic emulsions with a global consumption share of 40.0% are among the most consumed EP. Acrylic latexes or emulsions are synthesized from acrylic monomers. Acrylic monomers comprise the monomeric alkyl esters of acrylic acid and methacrylic acid, and their derivatives. The most used acrylic monomers are methyl-, ethyl-, butyl- and 2-ethyl hexyl-acrylate, methyl methacrylate, and acrylic- and methacrylic-acid. These esters are also copolymerized with styrene to form several copolymers of different compositions. These copolymers can be differentiated based on distinct physical & chemical properties such as glass transition temperature, minimum film forming temperature, hydrophobic/hydrophilic properties, morphology, etc.



Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), DIC Corporation (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie A.G. (Germany) are among the major players in the global emulsion polymer market.



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