Research Report on Pressure Relief Devices Market Research Analysis, Overview, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Pressure Relief Devices Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Pressure relief devices mould around the patients’ body to distribute their weight or relieve pressure over bony areas and are majorly used in patients that are at risk of developing pressure ulcers or pressure issues in middle ear. Some of the highly advanced pressure relief devices are designed such that they remove pressure from different areas of the body at regular intervals. Various pressure-relieving devices are currently available in the market which are placed on top of a mattress and aim at pressure redistribution. These devices are made up of different material and differ in their mechanisms.



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The global market for pressure relief devices is categorized as follows:



Product type

Low-tech devices

Standard foam mattresses

Alternative foam mattresses/overlays

Gel filled mattresses/ overlays

Foam filled mattresses/ overlays

Fiber filled mattresses/ overlays

Air filled mattresses

High-tech devices

Alternative pressure devices

Air fluidized devices

Low air loss devices

Turning beds/ frames

Applications

Pressure ulcers treatment

Middle ear pressure treatment



North America dominates the global pressure relieving devices market and is followed by Europe. Increase in aging population and well established reimbursement policies are the major drivers for the growth in demand for pressure relieving devices in these regions. In addition, emerging economies of Asia such as China, India, Russia and Latin American and Middle Eastern countries are expected to show rapid growth in this market due to factors such as rise in awareness, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and large pool of under-served patients.



One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of pressure relief devices market is increase in baby boomer population worldwide demanding increased need in healthcare sector. Other factors driving the pressure relief devices market growth include increase in demand for medical devices due to improved health infrastructure in hospitals, clinics and pathology labs, enhanced funding by government agencies and rise in awareness of the diseases amongst the general population. Dicey medical insurance policies and poor regulatory structure especially in less developed countries may pose challenge to the growth of pressure relief devices market.



Some of the key players contributing to the pressure relief devices market include BSN Medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., 3M Health Care Ltd., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Invacare Corporation, MediUSA, Inc., Stryker Corporation and TriLine Medical LLC.



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