Research Report on Service Robotics Market Research Analysis, Overview, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Service Robotics Market ". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Service robotics is mainly used to assist the humans usually by making their work easier and simpler. It could perform a job that is dull, dirty, distant, repetitive and dangerous among others. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the service robotics could be defined as a robot which functions semi automatic or fully automatically to perform the task assigned which are useful for the well-being of humans.



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The increasing need of labor in the emerging nations and growing instances of assisted living are predicted to give the momentum to the global service robotics market. As these service robots helps in performing the tasks that are more likely to be very difficult or risky. In addition, these computer controlled devices are capable to perform the daily routine tasks assigned to them with high degree of accuracy. As the service robotics is in close proximity with the humans, which ensures absolute safety and security of the person dealing with it. An increasing number of companies have been developing and refining automation techniques in order to gain market share in this market.



Service robotics is projected to be the future human assistant, helping people do what they want to do in an intuitive and natural manner. Furthermore, service robotics would be treated as an unlimited knowledge base and could co-ordinate its activities with other systems and devices with emergence of ubiquitous computing and communication environments. Similar to laptops which have changed the daily lives of its users by helping them in performing the tasks effectively and efficiently, the service robotics are on the edge to expand their reach sooner or later to become a part of our everyday life.



This market is expected to expand in the field of medical applications which includes appliances, surgeons who use them for search and rescue operations and in areas like agriculture, forestry, cleaning, freight transport, mining, demolition and construction among others.



Some of the factors driving this market are ageing population, venture capital Investments in this market and integration of service robotics with mobile technologies and other smart products.



The market could be segmented on the basis of type which includes industrial, restaurant and bar, domestic and scientific among others. In addition, the market could be segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.



Some of the key players of this market are Honda Motors Co. Ltd., iRobot Corp., AB Electrolux, Sony Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Yujin Robot Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics and Hanool Robotics Corp. among others.



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