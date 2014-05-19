Research Report on Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Research Analysis, Overview, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Sports And Fitness Clothing Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Global sports and fitness clothing market is consisting of two segments sports apparel and fitness clothing. Each segment has different target audience, the intersection of leisurewear, sports apparel, fitness wear is steadily obscuring the difference between sportswear, fitness clothing, casual wear, and active wear, and this leads the changes in their target audience. Global sports and fitness clothing market is growing rapidly due to increase in participation of consumers in to various sports activities. This market has noticed various mergers and acquisitions. The global sports and fitness clothing market has witnessed several new trends in its market such as rise in consumer inclination towards healthy life styles, emergence of new sports and spread of some indigenous sports to new regions, increase in sports participation rates. All these factors help in increase the demand of sports and fitness clothing market.



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There are various factors that derive the growth and demand of global sports and fitness clothing markets are changing lifestyle, increase in sports participation, rapidly increasing ageing but active population, growing popularity of adventure travelling, increasing number of women participation in sports and increasing internet usage. There are different factors that restrained the growth and demand of sports and fitness clothing markets are unprecedented development in e-commerce, changing consumers taste and preferences, increasing labor shortages and rising prices and rising prices of raw material. Increasing number of women participation in sports activities represent the growth trend and an opportunity for global sports and fitness clothing market, increasing income levels and changing lifestyles helps in derive the market growth of sportswear market.



Some of the key players of global sports and fitness clothing market dominating the market are s Adidas AG, Reebok, Amer Sports Corporation, Ashworth Inc, ASICS America Corporation, Benetton Group S.p.A, Billabong International Limited, Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Columbia Sportswear Company, Descente Ltd., Eddie Bauer, Inc, Escada AG, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Foot Locker, Inc., Gap Inc., Banana Republic, Old Navy, Hanesbrands, Inc., Hugo Boss AG, Jacques Moret Inc., JJB Sports Plc, Jockey International, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike Inc., Umbro Plc, Perry Ellis International Corporation, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Prada S.p.A Group, Quiksilver Inc., Russell Corporation, Brooks Sports Inc., The Timberland Company, Tommy Hilfiger,Triumph International AG, Under Armour, Inc., V.F. Corporation, Nautica Enterprises Inc., Majestic Athletic, Wacoal Holdings Corporation, and Warnaco Group Inc.



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